Global Smart Thermostat Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2016 to 2022

Global Smart Thermostat Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Thermostat Market by Component (Display, Humidity Sensor, Temperature Sensor), by Deployment (Wired Technology, Wireless Technology) and Application (Residential, Commercial and others) - Forecast to 2022

In this rapidly changing environment, demand for IoT based service is ever increasing. The increasing demand for internet penetration is driving the smart thermostat market globally. Recently a trend towards connected devices and growing awareness of energy efficient devices is observed, to be one of the driving forces of Smart Thermostat market.

The Smart Thermostat provides many advantages such as efficient energy saving, reduction in per unit energy cost, smart controlling, and others. These advantages are also responsible for the adoption of Smart Thermostat by various in different organizations. The study indicated that by the lack of infrastructure and rising cyber security threats would result as the restraining factor for the Smart Thermostat market.

It has been observed that continuous developments are carried out to make more advancements to the Smart Thermostat. As per a recent news the government of New Jersey has passed a law, which encourages all the homeowners to use smart thermostats that allows the user to adjust the heating and cooling of their air-conditioners by the use of a mobile app. This initiative was taken to promote the Smart Thermostat devices.

The Smart Thermostat Market is growing rapidly over 23.4% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~3.5 Billion by the end of forecast period.

The Smart Thermostat market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment type and application. Looking through the component segment it’s been observed that the display segment would grow fastest. The motion and temperature sensor is expected to grow fastest followed by humidity sensor and others in the smart thermostat market. Whereas, deployment is segmented into wired and wireless, out of which the wireless is expected to grow at a fastest pace due to various advancement in technologies. The study reveals that residential sector would grow impressively in the smart thermostat market by the forecast period. However, the commercial sector followed by others will gain a decent market share by 2022.

The prominent players in the Global Smart Thermostat Market are –

• Nest Labs, Inc.(U.S.)

• Emerson Electric (U.S.)

• Schneider Electric (France)

• Honeywell International Inc.(U.S.)

• Carrier Corporation (U.S.)

• Tado (Germany)

• Ingersoll Rand (Ireland)

• Nortek, Inc. (France)

• Ecobee (Canada)

• Control4 Corporation (U.S.)

Regional analysis for Smart Thermostat market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region would account for larger share in Smart Thermostat market. The study indicates that North America region has high internet penetration and increasing Wifi based services among cusumers has resulted in the growth of Smart Thermostat market in European region.

Study Objectives of Global Smart Thermostat Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Smart Thermostat Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the Global Smart Thermostat Market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of component, deployment and application.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Smart Thermostat Market.

Segments:

Global Smart Thermostat market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, and applications.

Global Smart Thermostat Market by Components:

• Display

• Humidity Sensor

• Motion Sensor

• Temperature Sensor

• Others

Global Smart Thermostat Market by Deployment Type:

• Wired

• Wireless

Global Smart Thermostat Market by Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Others

