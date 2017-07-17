Global Vertical Garden Construction Market is predicted to grow at approximately 7% CAGR by 2023

Global Vertical Garden Construction Market

Market research future published a Half-cooked research report on global Vertical Garden Construction market which is expected to grow CAGR of 7% by 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Vertical Garden Construction Market Information By Type (Indoor Vertical Garden Wall, And Outdoor Vertical Garden Wall), By Application (Commercial Construction And Residential Construction) And Region - Forecast To 2023

A vertical garden is also known as green wall or living wall and is self-sufficient garden attached to exterior or interior walls of a building. In vertical gardens, various types of modular panels can be used along with growing media, irrigation systems, and plants. Living walls are suitable for cities, as they enable good use of available vertical surface areas. The living wall could also function as urban agriculture, urban gardening, or as art. Green walls may be indoors or outside, and come in a variety of sizes. Such walls have gained popularity over many years, especially in emerging nations. The rapid urbanization has led to vertical construction in the cities. This in turn has fueled the demand for such vertical gardens to utilize the space in an efficient manner. The global market is expected to grow at approximately 7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The global vertical garden construction market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market has been segmented on the basis of application into commercial construction and residential construction. Commercial construction is expected to lead the market with largest market size followed by residential segment. Such vertical gardens require additional set up costs as well as costs related to proper irrigation system and creating proper facades to set up such green walls. The high added costs hinders the market growth in the residential construction.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global vertical garden construction market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global vertical garden construction market by its type, application and region.

By Type

• Indoor vertical garden wall

• Outdoor vertical garden wall

By application

• Commercial construction

• Residential construction

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Rest of the World

Key Players

• LiveWall, LLC

• Sempergreen BV

• The Greenwall Company

• ZTC International Landscape Solutions (P) Ltd.

• Rentokil Initial plc

• American Hydrotech, Inc.

• ANS Group Global Ltd

• Biotecture Ltd.

• Elmich Australia

• Fytogreen Australia

Study Objectives of Vertical Garden Construction Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Vertical Garden Construction Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the Global Vertical Garden Construction Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by material, packaging, application, and regions

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Vertical Garden Construction Market

APAC is expected to lead the market with the largest market share and fastest growing market. The region has witnessed growth in building & construction activities along with emphasis on green construction practices. This has fueled the growth of the vertical garden construction market. Also, due to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income in the APAC countries, there is seen an increase in the aesthetic values in construction.

Target Audience

• Manufactures

• Raw Materials Suppliers

• Aftermarket suppliers

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Vertical Garden Construction Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.