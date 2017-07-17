Global Nail Polish Remover Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR Over 6.4% Post 2023

Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on Global Nail Polish Remover Market which is estimated to grow at a 6.4% CAGR by 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Nail Polish Remover Market Information- By Type (Organic And Non-Organic), By Product (Acetone, Acrylic, Ethyl Acetate, Acetonitrile And Others), By Form (Liquid, Pen And Pad) By Distribution Channels (Store Based And Non-Store Based) And By Region - Forecast Till 2023

Acetone free nail polish remover are majorly used by consumers prefer chemical free or organic cosmetics products. Globally, nail polish remover made from organic ingredients is in huge demand which is driving the introduction of new products under this category. Majority of nail polish remover are sold in liquid and pad form. Changing lifestyle and increasing awareness among consumer about using natural and chemical free products, is boosting the sales of organic nail polish remover since last few years.

Get a sample report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3833 .

Market Forecast

Globally the nail polish remover market is estimated to escalate at a higher growth rate which is supported by increasing demand of organic and chemical free cosmetics products. Rising application of nail polish remover especially in the form of liquid nail polish remover is also supporting the market growth. Availability of different product type and improved distribution channel is playing the key role for nail polish remover market growth.

All these factors contribute to the calculated CAGR of 6.4% of Nail Polish Remover market during 2017-2023.

Downstream analysis

All conventional nail polishes remover contain a number of chemical ingredients that most notably include acetone, acrylic, ethyl acetate, acetonitrile which are dominating the market. Nail polish remover made from natural and organic ingredients which is becoming popular in developed countries. The growing popularity of nail polish remover among cancer patients and kids is influencing the sales of nail polish remover since last few years. Key players are introducing the various organic cosmetics products to expand their product portfolio across globe. Increasing awareness among consumers about chemical free cosmetics products is encouraging the manufacturers to invest more in organic and chemical free nail polish remover.

Competitive analysis

The major key players in nail polish remover market are:

• Industrie Pagoda SRL (Italy)

• (U.S.)

• Elif Cosmetics Ltd (Turkey)

• Lakme Cosmetics (India)

• Enliven (U.K.),

• Karma Organic Spa (U.S.)

• Colorbar (India)

Regional Analysis

The Global Nail Polish Remover market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific along with rest of the world (RoW). North America region is estimated to dominate the market followed by Asia Pacific. U.S. and Canada are major nail polish remover producers in the North American region. U.S. dominates the market in this region due to increasing demand of organic personal care products. Increasing health awareness and huge consumer base is driving the nail polish remover market in the Asia Pacific region especially in developing countries like China and India. Improvement in production technology and the trend of organic and chemical free products in the European region is playing a key role to boost the organic nail polish remover in the region.

Browse complete report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/nail-polish-remover-market-3833 .

Market Segmentation

Global nail polish remover product has been segmented on the basis of type which includes organic and non-organic.

Global nail polish remover product has been segmented on the basis of product which comprises of acetone, acrylic, ethyl acetate, acetonitrile and others.

Global Nail polish remover market has been segmented on the basis of form which comprises of liquid, pen and pad.

Global Nail polish remover product has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which comprises store based and non-store based.

Intended Audience

• Nail Polish Remover manufacturers

• Cosmetics manufacturers

• Personal care industry

• E-commerce Industry

• Retailers and wholesalers

• Traders, importers and exporters

Get a discount at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/3833 .

The Global Nail Polish Remover Market is segmented under the following regions mentioned below:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• U.K.

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Australia

• Japan

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

• Iran

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Others

The report for Global Nail Polish Remover Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

