3D IC Market Size, Trends, Growth and Industry Manufacturers Analysis 2017-2022

3D Integrated Circuit Market, by Application (Medical, Automotive, electronics, Military), by Component (Sensors, Diodes, MEMS, Interposer), by 3D Technology

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

The rise in demand by semiconductor industry for high density and bandwidth, and low power solution, many IC designers are looking up for 3D ICs mounted with through silicon vias (TSVs). 3D ICs accommodate with multiple heterogeneous die such as logic, memory, analog, RF, and micro-electrical mechanical systems thereby improve performance and reduce cost. 3D ICs offers following advantages over traditional system on chips (SoC): low cost, easier to meet high interconnect speeds & bandwidth requirements, ideal for compact mobile devices, reduced resistance-inductance-capacitance helps in reducing power, emerging technologies such as MEMS can potentially be integrated into 3D stacks. 3D ICs with TSVs is showing huge opportunity for semiconductor industry. It offers compelling power, performance and form factor advantages and also can curb the escalating cost of SoC development. However, a well-defined ecosystem including foundries, IP providers, and vendors, need to emerge with more innovative design kits and reference flows

The 3D IC Market is growing rapidly over 17% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 10,470 million by the end of forecast period 2022. Growing increasing demand for advanced electronic products and high demand for 3D packaging using TSVs are the major factors driving the 3D ICs market.

3D IC Market Players:

• Xilinx Inc.

• Tezzaron Semiconductor Corporation

• BeSang Inc.

• Monolithic 3D Inc.

• United Microelectronics Corporation

• 3M Company

• Intel Corporation

• IBM Corporation

Although 3D ICs with TSVs do not require to adopt new 3D design system, but they are having some technical challenges such as development of cost-effective 3D processes and evaluation of various 3D platforms for a given application or a system. Because of the complex structure, fitting 3D ICs on a board is challenge for developers thereby requires a capable PCB layout system with appropriate analysis tools.

3D IC Market Segmentation

The 3D IC Market has been segmented on the basis of technology, component, product and applications. By technology, the market is being classified into type (3D stacked ICs and monolithic 3D ICs) and packaging & integration. By component, the 3D IC Market is categorized into through silicon vias (TSVs), and through glass vias (TGVs). By product, the market is further categorized into CMOS image sensors (CIS), 3D memory, MEMS & sensors, and light emitting diodes. By applications, the market is sub-segmented into IT/telecommunication, consumer electronics, industrial, aerospace & defense, automotive, medical and others.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for 3D IC Market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. Asia-Pacific is dominating the market due to large semiconductor market and high growth of consumer electronics market in the region. China and Japan are the leading economy in production of integrated circuit in the region followed by India and Singapore. Europe is projected to be the second highest revenue generation region in 3D ICs market. Whereas, North America is subjected to be the fastest growing region in 3D IC market due to growing technological advancement in aerospace & defense and automotive market.

Target Audience:

- Consumer electronics vendors

- Data center service providers

- Communication industries

- Research and consulting firms

- Small and large enterprises

- Government agencies

