High Altitude Long Endurance (Pseudo Satellite) Market Worth 23 Billion USD by 2022

Market Research Future

North America is expected to dominate the market of Pseudo Satellite market throughout the forecast period.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

High altitude long endurance (pseudo satellites) which are also known by term “unmanned aircraft” are air bourne vehicle specifically designed to functions at high altitude and last for required period of time without scheduled of landing. It is powered by energy sources such as solar cell, lithium-ion batteries, hydrogen & helium and fuel cells. Among all, solar cell and lithium-ion batteries are used majorly by manufacturers as they are low cost and highly reliable energy sources. Hydrogen & helium and fuel cell sources are facing downgrade in this market.

The Global High Altitude Long Endurance (Pseudo Satellite) Market is growing rapidly over 9% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~23 billion by the end of forecast period 2022.

High need of surveillance on borders, and increasing demand of drones for surveillance and civil applications are expected to drive the market during the forecast period 2016-2022. However, Air traffic regulations are the major challenge to the development of the global unmanned aircraft system or to pseudo satellites.

Pseudo Satellite Market Players:

• Airbus SAS

• Lockheed Martin

• Boeing

• BOSH global services

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• SZDJI Technology Co. Ltd.

• Parrot SA

• Hawkeye systems Ltd.,

• AeroVironment

• IAI Ltd.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3681

Global High altitude long endurance (Pseudo Satellite) Market Segmentation

The global High altitude long endurance (Pseudo Satellite) market has been segmented on the basis of application, energy source and region. On the basis of application, the market is classified into military, surveillance, communication, civil and others. Solar cell, lithium-ion batteries, hydrogen & helium and fuel cells are the energy sources used in the aircraft, and in this case for pseudo satellites.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for global High altitude long endurance (Pseudo Satellite) market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. The study reveals that North America region would evolve as a leader in global High altitude long endurance (Pseudo Satellite) market. It has world leading High altitude long endurance (Pseudo Satellite) capability based on robust and improved advanced infrastructure. The High altitude long endurance (Pseudo Satellite) market has vast scope in the region due to the presence of major aerospace & defence industries in the region. Europe is expected to be the second highest market in terms of revenue generation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth in the forecast period and projected to grow with approximately 11% CAGR during the forecast period. Technological and industrial growth in Asian countries, such as China and Japan, is giving boost to the High altitude long endurance (Pseudo Satellite) market in the coming years.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/high-altitude-long-endurance-market-3681

Intended Audience

- OEM

- Aerospace & defence

- Manufacturing industries

- Technology investors

- Government

- Financial institute

- Distributors

- End-Users

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.