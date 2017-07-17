Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Size, Share, Top Players Analysis 2017 to 2013

Wi-Fi Range Extender Market

Wi-Fi Range Extender Market, By Type (Indoor Wi-Fi, Outdoor Wi-Fi, Transportation Wi-Fi), By Product, By Service and By End User

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing world of technology, Wi-Fi range extender market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Wi-Fi range extender basically improves Wi-Fi coverage. It is useful for the clients who have limited access to the base router or the Wi-Fi access point.

As compared to other regions, the Wi-Fi Range Extender Market in North America is expected to witness significant growth. North America is expected to hold the largest market share of the Wi-Fi range extender market during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of Wi-Fi range extender market. This is owing to the presence of large number of key players of Wi-Fi range extender market in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure and allows high penetration of devices, while the increasing adoption of advanced technologies is another reason for the growth of Wi-Fi range extender market.

The Wi-Fi range extender market is growing rapidly over 16% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 2 billion by the end of forecast period.

Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Players:

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)

• Aruba Networks (U.S.)

• Ericsson (Sweden)

• Netgear, Inc. (U.S.)

• Ruckus Wireless, Inc. (U.S.)

• Juniper Networks (U.S.)

• Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

• TP-Link (China)

• D-Link Corporation (Taiwan)

Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Segmentation

The Wi-Fi range extender market has been segmented on the basis of type, product, service and end user. The service segment is further bifurcated into installation, support and maintenance, survey and analysis and network planning and design. Fast changing trends and increasing demand for customized devices is driving the growth of Wi-Fi range extender market.

Market Research Analysis:

The global Wi-Fi range extender market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others. In the global Wi-Fi range extender market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and hence is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Within Asia Pacific, Wi-Fi range extender market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing adoption of smart city projects and smart devices in countries such as Japan, China and India. China being the manufacturing hub of electronic devices will contribute the most to the growth of Wi-Fi range extender market in the Asia Pacific region.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of Wi-Fi range extender market. In Europe, the presence of advanced infrastructure and increasing adoption of advanced technologies in numerous countries is driving the market growth of Wi-Fi range extender market. High focus on innovations and growing demand for reducing the data cost and increase internet usage, owing to increasing research and developments in this region are other major factors driving the Wi-Fi range extender market. The developed economies in these regions is the main reason for the growth of Wi-Fi range extender market. North America is followed by Europe in terms of market share and growth rate in Wi-Fi range extender market.

Intended Audience

- Technology investors

- Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

- Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

- Research/Consultancy firms

- Government agencies

- Network solution providers

- System integrators

- IT security agencies

