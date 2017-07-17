Agenda Released for Energy from Waste 2017 Featuring Suez, DEFRA, Green Investment Bank and CEWEP
Energy from Waste 2017
London to host the return of SMi's 10th annual Energy from Waste Industry Summit
This year’s industry summit will look to strengthen knowledge in key topics such as: feedstock demand and supply chains; advanced waste gasification; financing initiatives outside public subsidies; the practicalities of community engagement schemes; and will keep attendees at the forefront of technological breakthroughs to adapt to the growing need for sustainable energy.
Understanding current UK policy developments, potential changes after BREXIT and EU initiatives surrounding the circular economy will be a major focus. Attendees will also hear a selection of case studies from international markets and local authorities currently implementing waste recovery projects including the City of Westminster and the North London Waste Authority CHP Plant.
Featured speakers will include:
• Stuart Hayward-Higham, Technical Development Director, Suez Recycling and Recovery
• Hugh Unwin, Portfolio Director, Environmental, Foresight Group
• Marian Holliday, Head of Commercial Policy Division, Environmental Quality Directorate, Defra
• Andrew Hartley, Managing Director, Waste and Bio-Energy, Green Investment Bank
• Euston Ling, Manager, Planning and Technical Solutions, North London Waste Authority
• Jarno Stet, Waste Services Manager, City of Westminster
• Mark Sommerfeld, Policy Analyst, Energy from Waste, Renewable Energy Association
• Maxime Pernal, Policy Officer, CEWEP
• Pandora Rene, Senior Advisor, Waste Regulation - Regime Regulation, Environment Agency
• Paul Winstanley, Project Manager, Energy Technologies Institute
• Shelly De Souza, Senior Manager, SMBC Europe Division
For more information including the full speaker line-up, visit www.efw-event.com
The 10th annual Energy from Waste conference will take place on 6th and 7th December 2017 at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK.
--- END ---
