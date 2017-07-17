WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Retinal Drugs Industry Share,Supply and Consumption 2017 Global Analysis and Forecast to 2021”.

The analysts forecast the global retinal drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 11.66% during the period 2017-2021.

Ophthalmic disorders largely consist of minor disorders that need minimal or no treatment, however, few other disorders become critical in nature and need specialist care. A delay in treatment in case of critical disorders may even lead to vision loss.

Retinal disorders, glaucoma, dry-eye, infection/inflammation in the eyes, and allergic/otic problems are the major ophthalmic disorders. The retinal drugs market holds the largest share of the global ophthalmic disorder treatment market, followed by glaucoma treatment drugs market. The global retinal drugs market is expected to grow with a high CAGR of 11.66% due to the high demand of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) drugs and diabetic eye disease drugs. This is due to the rising geriatric population and an increase in the population with diabetes. Also, countries across the globe are investing significantly in the healthcare sector. This has, in turn, increased awareness and diagnosis rate of the disease.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global retinal drugs market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of branded, generic, and off-label drugs in retinal disorders market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Retinal Drugs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bayer

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Novartis

• Regeneron

Other prominent vendors

• Merck

• Shire

• Teva Pharmaceutical

• ThromboGenics

Market driver

• Rising geriatric population and corresponding increase in patient pool

Market challenge

• Shortage of trained professionals

Market trend

• Rising use of combination therapies

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Pipeline landscape

PART 07: Segmentation by type of disease

• Global MD drugs market

• Global diabetic eye disease drugs market

• Global other retinal drugs market

PART 08: Market segmentation by ROA

• IV

• Intravitreal

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Retinal drugs market in Americas

• Retinal drugs market in EMEA

• Retinal drugs market in APAC

• Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Bayer

• Novartis

• Regeneron

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Other prominent vendors

Continued…..

