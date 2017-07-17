Global Dumbbells Market 2017 Key Players, Supply, Demand, Growth, Industry, Application, Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Dumbbells Market

PUNE, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dumbbells Market:

Executive Summary

This report splits Dumbbells By Weight, By Price, By Gender, By Material. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.

And this report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Dumbbells industry.

This report focus Global market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:

Major Companies of Dumbbells

Adidas(Germany)

ShuangPai(China)

KANSOON(China)

HUAYA(China)

FEIERDUN(China)

Langwei(China)

AiMeiShi(China)

PROIRON(China)

HOOB(China)

RISING(China)

MIKE(China)

HENGDONGLI(China)

YingPai(China)

LiNuo(China)

KAIKANG(China)

JieSheng(China)

KYLIN SPORT(China)

SEAROCK(China)

PINJIAN(China)

KERUILAI(China)

DERUD(China)

Reebok(China)

CAP Barbell(United States)

SPRI(United States)

Yes4All(United States)

Unipack(United States)

Fitness Republic(United States)

Body Solid(United States)

GYMENIST(United States)

Body Sport(United States)

ProSource(United States)

Everyday Essentials(United States)

Promic(United States)

Da Vinci(United States)

Bintiva(United States)

Ringstar(United States)

RitFit(United States)

York Fitness(Australia)

FIELDOOR(Japan)

Gorilla Sports(Australia)

Main Regions

United States

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Poland

Others

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Main Product Type

Dumbbells Market, By Weight

Under 10 Pounds

10 to 19 Pounds

20 to 39 Pounds

40 to 49 Pounds

50 to 59 Pounds

60 to 99 Pounds

100 Pounds & Above

Dumbbells Market, By Price

Under $25

$25 to $50

$50 to $100

$100 to $200

$200 & Above

Dumbbells Market, By Gender

General

Male

Female

Child

Dumbbells Market, By Material

Plating

Paint

Soaked

E0nvironmental Protection

Steel

Encapsulated

Other

Main Applications

Home

Commercial

