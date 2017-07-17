Global Dumbbells Market 2017 Key Players, Supply, Demand, Growth, Industry, Application, Analysis and Forecast to 2022
Dumbbells Market
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Dumbbells Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.
PUNE, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dumbbells Market:
Executive Summary
This report splits Dumbbells By Weight, By Price, By Gender, By Material. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.
And this report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Dumbbells industry.
This report focus Global market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:
Major Companies of Dumbbells
Adidas(Germany)
ShuangPai(China)
KANSOON(China)
HUAYA(China)
FEIERDUN(China)
Langwei(China)
AiMeiShi(China)
PROIRON(China)
HOOB(China)
RISING(China)
MIKE(China)
HENGDONGLI(China)
YingPai(China)
LiNuo(China)
KAIKANG(China)
JieSheng(China)
KYLIN SPORT(China)
SEAROCK(China)
PINJIAN(China)
KERUILAI(China)
DERUD(China)
Reebok(China)
CAP Barbell(United States)
SPRI(United States)
Yes4All(United States)
Unipack(United States)
Fitness Republic(United States)
Body Solid(United States)
GYMENIST(United States)
Body Sport(United States)
ProSource(United States)
Everyday Essentials(United States)
Promic(United States)
Da Vinci(United States)
Bintiva(United States)
Ringstar(United States)
RitFit(United States)
York Fitness(Australia)
FIELDOOR(Japan)
Gorilla Sports(Australia)
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1597620-global-dumbbells-detailed-analysis-report-2017-2022
Main Regions
United States
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Poland
Others
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Main Product Type
Dumbbells Market, By Weight
Under 10 Pounds
10 to 19 Pounds
20 to 39 Pounds
40 to 49 Pounds
50 to 59 Pounds
60 to 99 Pounds
100 Pounds & Above
Dumbbells Market, By Price
Under $25
$25 to $50
$50 to $100
$100 to $200
$200 & Above
Dumbbells Market, By Gender
General
Male
Female
Child
Dumbbells Market, By Material
Plating
Paint
Soaked
E0nvironmental Protection
Steel
Encapsulated
Other
Main Applications
Home
Commercial
For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1597620-global-dumbbells-detailed-analysis-report-2017-2022
Table of Contents
Chapter One Dumbbells Market Overview
1.1 Global Dumbbells Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2022
1.2 Dumbbells, By Weight 2012-2022
1.2.1 Global Dumbbells Sales Market Share By Weight 2012-2022
1.2.2 Global Dumbbells Revenue Market Share By Weight 2012-2022
1.2.3 Global Dumbbells Price By Weight 2012-2022
1.2.4 Under 10 Pounds
1.2.5 10 to 19 Pounds
1.2.6 20 to 39 Pounds
1.2.7 40 to 49 Pounds
1.2.8 50 to 59 Pounds
1.2.9 60 to 99 Pounds
1.2.10 100 Pounds & Above
1.3 Dumbbells, By Price 2012-2022
1.3.1 Global Dumbbells Sales Market Share By Price 2012-2022
1.3.2 Global Dumbbells Revenue Market Share By Price 2012-2022
1.3.3 Global Dumbbells Price By Price 2012-2022
1.3.4 Under $25
1.3.5 $25 to $50
1.3.6 $50 to $100
1.3.7 $100 to $200
1.3.8 $200 & Above
1.4 Dumbbells, By Gender 2012-2022
1.4.1 Global Dumbbells Sales Market Share By Gender 2012-2022
1.4.2 Global Dumbbells Revenue Market Share By Gender 2012-2022
1.4.3 Global Dumbbells Price By Gender 2012-2022
1.4.4 General
1.4.5 Male
1.4.6 Female
1.4.7 Child
1.5 Dumbbells, By Material 2012-2022
1.5.1 Global Dumbbells Sales Market Share By Material 2012-2022
1.5.2 Global Dumbbells Revenue Market Share By Material 2012-2022
1.5.3 Global Dumbbells Price By Material 2012-2022
1.5.4 Plating
1.5.5 Paint
1.5.6 Soaked
1.5.7 E0nvironmental Protection
1.5.8 Steel
1.5.9 Encapsulated
1.5.10 Other
Chapter Two, Dumbbells by Regions 2012-2022
2.1 Global Dumbbells Sales Market Share by Regions 2012-2022
2.2 Global Dumbbells Revenue Market Share by Regions 2012-2022
2.3 Global Dumbbells Price by Regions 2012-2022
2.4 United States
2.5 Europe
2.5.1 Germany
2.5.2 United Kingdom
2.5.3 France
2.5.4 Italy
2.5.5 Spain
2.5.6 Russia
2.5.7 Others in Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
2.9 Southeast Asia
2.10 Others
Chapter Three, Dumbbells by Brands 2012-2022
3.1 Global Dumbbells Sales Volume Market Share by Brands 2012-2022
3.2 Global Dumbbells Revenue Share by Brands 2012-2022
3.3 Global Top Brands Dumbbells Key Product Model and Market Performance
3.4 Global Top Brands Dumbbells Key Target Consumers and Market Performance
Chapter Four, Dumbbells by Consumer 2012-2022
4.1 Global Dumbbells Sales Market Share by Consumer 2012-2022
4.2 Home
4.3 Commercial
4.4 Consuming Habit and Preference
….
List of Tables and Figures
Table Global Dumbbells Sales Volume (Million Units) Revenue (Million USD) and Price (USD/Unit) 2012-2022
Figure Global Dumbbells Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate 2012-2022
Figure Global Dumbbells Sales Volume (Million Units) and Growth Rate 2012-2022
Table Global Dumbbells Sales (Million Units) By Weight (2012-2022)
Table Global Dumbbells Sales Market Share By Weight (2012-2022)
Figure Global Dumbbells Sales Market Share By Weight in 2016
Table Global Dumbbells Revenue (Million USD) By Weight (2012-2022)
Table Global Dumbbells Revenue Market Share By Weight (2012-2022)
Figure Global Dumbbells Revenue Market Share By Weight in 2016
Table Global Dumbbells Price (USD/Unit) By Weight (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of Under 10 Pounds Dumbbells Products List
Figure Global Under 10 Pounds Dumbbells Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of 10 to 19 Pounds Dumbbells Products List
Figure Global 10 to 19 Pounds Dumbbells Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of 20 to 39 Pounds Dumbbells Products List
Figure Global 20 to 39 Pounds Dumbbells Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of 40 to 49 Pounds Dumbbells Products List
Figure Global 40 to 49 Pounds Dumbbells Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of 50 to 59 Pounds Dumbbells Products List
Figure Global 50 to 59 Pounds Dumbbells Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of 60 to 99 Pounds Dumbbells Products List
Figure Global 60 to 99 Pounds Dumbbells Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of 100 Pounds & Above Dumbbells Products List
Figure Global 100 Pounds & Above Dumbbells Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Global Dumbbells Sales (Million Units) By Price (2012-2022)
Table Global Dumbbells Sales Market Share By Price (2012-2022)
…CONTINUED
Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1597620
For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially
Check: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences
For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially
Check: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here