Global Currency Counting Machine Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global currency counting machine market to grow at a CAGR of 3.94% during the period 2017-2021.

A currency counting machine is used either for counting or sorting or counterfeit detection or all the three, for banknotes and coins. The global currency counting machine market can be segmented by end-user into three segments: banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); retail; and commercial. The BFSI sector dominates the market, followed by the retail and commercial sectors. In terms of the market by region, APAC holds the largest share of the global market, followed by the Americas and EMEA. The increasing number of bank branches in the region drives the market growth in APAC.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global currency counting machine market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the end-user segments.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Currency Counting Machine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Giesecke & Devrient

• Glory Global Solutions

• Cummins-Allison

Other prominent vendors

• BILLCON

• GRGBanking

• Guangdong Baijia Baiter Industry

• Julong

• Kisan Electronics

• LAUREL BANK MACHINES

• Maxsell

• Royal Sovereign

• Shenzhen Best Machinery Electronics

Market driver

• Increase in fake currency

Market challenge

• Increased number of card transactions

Market trend

• Growing need for weight-based currency counting machines

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Overview of currency ecosystem

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Global currency counting machine market in BFSI sector

• Global currency counting machine market in retail sector

• Global currency counting machine market in commercial sector

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Currency counting machine market in APAC

• Currency counting machine market in Americas

• Currency counting machine market in EMEA

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Growing need for weight-based currency counting machines

• Increasing use of multi-currency forex cards

• Digitization of payments

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

Continued…..

