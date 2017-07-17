India Power Distribution Market 2017 - Identify Opportunities and Challenges

India Power Distribution Market 2017–By Identifying the Key Market Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future

PUNE, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer & Distribution Utility Wise Comprehensive Track

Against the background of many positive changes in power sector, this dossier attempts to make a few analytical observations that are relevant for the states, their regulators and other stake holders

Since 2014, panoramic changes have characterized the power sector including: record addition to generation capacity and the comprehensive initiative “Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY)”, to improve the health and performance of the distribution companies. These changes provide the basis for discussing issues of longer-term interest for the states, their power regulators and involved stakeholders.

Key Queries Resolved

What is the key rationale behind tariff calculation for FY 2017-18 ?

What are the key impacts on the stakeholders due to the tariff change?

What is the consumer profiling of the state?

What is the actual power situation of the state?

What is the actual connected load amongst various consumer categories?

What is the consumer category wise revenue contribution?

How much is the Gross Employee cost of the state’s discom?

How much is the Tariff revenue/Net ARR and Revenue Gap/Surplus?

How much are the number of consumers across the state under various consumer categories?

Contents and Coverage

Northern Region Power Distribution Tariff in India for FY 2017-18

Western Region Power Distribution Tariff in India for FY 2017-18

Eastern Region Power Distribution Tariff in India for FY 2017-18r

Southern Region Power Distribution Tariff in India for FY 2017-18

North Eastern Region Power Distribution Tariff in India for FY 2017-18

Power Distribution Tariff of Union Territories in India for FY 2017-18

Consumer Wise Comprehensive Tariff

Distribution Utility wise comprehensive Tariff

…Continued

