Will Our Leaders Please Wake Up.

Heal your self and then guide others into emotional health. One can start wise from childhood onwards. Parents please focus on Wise Parenting.

The question is will our leaders wake up to fixing the ills of society by taking away the root cause of most of the ills of society?

The root cause of all evil is how we provide emotionally challenged parenting when we can do just the opposite. It is as easy to create wisdom as it is to create ignorance in our children.” — Sajid Khan, Ensure Wisdom Through Emotionally Healthy Parenting.