Carrier Ethernet Access Devices 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 3.10% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Carrier Ethernet Access Devices 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 3.10% and Forecast to 2021”.

Carrier Ethernet Access Devices Market 2017

Executive Summary
Carrier Ethernet allows telecommunications services providers to offer Ethernet services as carriers move toward packet-based and IP networks. These services include E-Line, E-LAN, and E-Tree. Carrier Ethernet switches are deployed in the aggregation, access, and edge layers of carrier networks to offer reliable higher bandwidth and distinguished services to business, residential, and mobile users.

The analysts forecast the global carrier ethernet access devices market to grow at a CAGR of 3.10% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global carrier ethernet access devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers ethernet access devices for carriers as end-users.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA


The report, Global Carrier Ethernet Access Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
• Arista Networks
• Brocade Communications Systems
• Cisco Systems
• Dell
• HPE
• Juniper Networks

Other prominent vendors
• Aerohive
• Allied Telesis
• Advantech B+B SmartWorx
• Ericsson
• Huawei
• Mellanox Technologies
• Moxa
• NEC
• NETGEAR
• Oracle
• PLANET Technology
• Siemens
• Telco Systems
• Westermo (Beijer Electronics Group)
• ZTE

Market driver
• Increasing adoption of Ethernet access devices in telecom networks backhaul
Market challenge
• Complex installation and maintenance process
Market trend
• Decrease in price of Ethernet access devices
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?


Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by switching port
• 1 GbE
• 10 GbE
• 40 GbE
• 100 GbE

PART 07: Market segmentation by connectivity
• Market overview
• Electrical devices
• Optical devices

PART 08: Market segmentation by product
• Market overview
• Switches
• Market size and forecast
• Routers

PART 09: Geographical segmentation
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC

PART 10: Key leading countries
• US
• UK
• China

PART 11: Decision framework
PART 12: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 13: Market trends
..…..Continued

