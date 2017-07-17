Global Artificial Turf Market 2017 Key Players, Size, Share, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Artificial Turf Market

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Artificial Turf Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Turf Market:

Executive Summary

This report splits Artificial Turf by Tuft Grass Heights, Material. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.

And this report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Artificial Turf industry.

This report focus Global market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:

Major Companies

Major Companies

Ten Cate (Netherlands)

Shaw Sports Turf (US)

FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France)

CoCreation Grass (China)

Polytan GmbH (Germany)

Domo Sports Grass (Belgium)

ACT Global Sports (US)

SIS Pitches (UK)

Limonta Sport (Italy)

Edel Grass (Netherlands)

Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland)

GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia)

Mondo S.p.A (Italy)

Juta Grass (Czech)

Condor Grass (Netherlands)

Nurteks (Turkey)

Taishan (China)

Victoria PLC (UK)

ForestGrass (China)

Forbex (Argentina)

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1597616-global-artificial-turf-detailed-analysis-report-2017-2022

Main Regions

United States

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Poland

Others

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Main Product Type

Artificial Turf Market,by Tuft Grass Heights

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

Artificial Turf Market,by Material

PP Turf

PE Turf

Nylon Turf

Other

Main Applications

Sports

Landscaping

Leisure

Other

For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1597616-global-artificial-turf-detailed-analysis-report-2017-2022

Table of Contents

Chapter One Artificial Turf Market Overview

1.1 Global Artificial Turf Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2022

1.2 Artificial Turf, by Tuft Grass Heights 2012-2022

1.2.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales Market Share by Tuft Grass Heights 2012-2022

1.2.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue Market Share by Tuft Grass Heights 2012-2022

1.2.3 Global Artificial Turf Price by Tuft Grass Heights 2012-2022

1.2.4 Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

1.2.5 Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

1.2.6 Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

1.3 Artificial Turf, by Material 2012-2022

1.3.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales Market Share by Material 2012-2022

1.3.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue Market Share by Material 2012-2022

1.3.3 Global Artificial Turf Price by Material 2012-2022

1.3.4 PP Turf

1.3.5 PE Turf

1.3.6 Nylon Turf

1.3.7 Other

Chapter Two, Artificial Turf by Regions 2012-2022

2.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales Market Share by Regions 2012-2022

2.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue Market Share by Regions 2012-2022

2.3 Global Artificial Turf Price by Regions 2012-2022

2.4 United States

2.5 Europe

2.5.1 Germany

2.5.2 United Kingdom

2.5.3 France

2.5.4 Italy

2.5.5 Spain

2.5.6 Russia

2.5.7 Others in Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 India

2.9 Southeast Asia

2.10 Others

Chapter Three, Artificial Turf by Brands 2012-2022

3.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales Volume Market Share by Brands 2012-2022

3.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue Share by Brands 2012-2022

3.3 Global Top Brands Artificial Turf Key Product Model and Market Performance

3.4 Global Top Brands Artificial Turf Key Target Consumers and Market Performance

Chapter Four, Artificial Turf by Consumer 2012-2022

4.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales Market Share by Consumer 2012-2022

4.2 Sports

4.3 Landscaping

4.4 Leisure

4.5 Other

4.6 Consuming Habit and Preference

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Artificial Turf Sales Volume (K sqm) Revenue (Million USD) and Price (USD/sqm) 2012-2022

Figure Global Artificial Turf Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate 2012-2022

Figure Global Artificial Turf Sales Volume (K sqm) and Growth Rate 2012-2022

Table Global Artificial Turf Sales (K sqm) by Tuft Grass Heights (2012-2022)

Table Global Artificial Turf Sales Market Share by Tuft Grass Heights (2012-2022)

Figure Global Artificial Turf Sales Market Share by Tuft Grass Heights in 2016

Table Global Artificial Turf Revenue (Million USD) by Tuft Grass Heights (2012-2022)

Table Global Artificial Turf Revenue Market Share by Tuft Grass Heights (2012-2022)

Figure Global Artificial Turf Revenue Market Share by Tuft Grass Heights in 2016

Table Global Artificial Turf Price (USD/sqm) by Tuft Grass Heights (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type Artificial Turf Products List

Figure Global Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type Artificial Turf Sales (K sqm) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type Artificial Turf Products List

Figure Global Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type Artificial Turf Sales (K sqm) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type Artificial Turf Products List

Figure Global Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type Artificial Turf Sales (K sqm) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Table Global Artificial Turf Sales (K sqm) by Material (2012-2022)

Table Global Artificial Turf Sales Market Share by Material (2012-2022)

Figure Global Artificial Turf Sales Market Share by Material in 2016

Table Global Artificial Turf Revenue (Million USD) by Material (2012-2022)

Table Global Artificial Turf Revenue Market Share by Material (2012-2022)

Figure Global Artificial Turf Revenue Market Share by Material in 2016

Table Global Artificial Turf Price (USD/sqm) by Material (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of PP Turf Artificial Turf Products List

Figure Global PP Turf Artificial Turf Sales (K sqm) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of PE Turf Artificial Turf Products List

Figure Global PE Turf Artificial Turf Sales (K sqm) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of Nylon Turf Artificial Turf Products List

Figure Global Nylon Turf Artificial Turf Sales (K sqm) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Table Top Brands of Other Artificial Turf Products List

…CONTINUED

Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1597616

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially

Check: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially

Check: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)