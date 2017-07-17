Amazing New Pitbull In Town Eclipses The Singing One
A new pitbull arrived recently - from Narsica, a planet in our galaxy. He's here to save Earth from evil, and he loves you more than you can ever knowCORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, USA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 17, 2017
For Immediate Release
More Information: Eugene Rosov, Dir. Blog Ops, 305 667-9375 (erosov@gmail.com). Provided by Io Products, Inc. – A New Blog
There’s a New Pitbull in Town – and He’s Not from Here
There’s a new Pitbull in town. And he’s also a Superstar. You can find him, complete with music, photos and background stories, at
https://chicothemagicdog.com/2017/05/18/chico-the-magic-dog-the-beginning/
which documents the life and adventures of this galactic Superstar. Oh – one thing: he’s not from here. And unlike the “other” Pitbull, he’s clearly not from Miami, Florida.
The Pitbull’s history, intragalactic abilities and fascinating perspectives – along with his fully orchestrated Theme Song, can be found on the blog. It includes historical and personal background on this Pitbull – his name is “Chico” – and some details of his home-planet and its location, his mission on earth, and the vast set of skills and abilities he brings to fighting evil on earth and throughout the Universe.
You can visit Chico's Facebook Page and get a FREE autographed photo, and take the Chico Quiz.
https://www.facebook.com/chicomagicdog/
Chico (a Wogg, from the planet Narsica) is a real-live dog/person, and lives in Coral Gables and Hollywood, Florida. He arrived at his friend’s house in the Gables about two years ago, and has been working on a children’s book, a novel, and a musical. His musical theme song, created for him by another ancient Pitbull friend (Anubis) for his 100th birthday, is on the blog section entitled “Primer: Chico, the Intragalactic Pitbull.”
https://chicothemagicdog.com/2017/06/24/chico-talks-about-effective-prayer/
There you’ll find Chico’s Ballad, composed for and bestowed on him by Anubis. Despite a youthful appearance, this Pitbull is nearly as old as the Universe itself. He does have more hair than the earthbound Pitbull.
For a complete run-down on Chico’s basic history, and to stay updated as more stories are posted and recorded, visit chicothemagicdog.com – and stay tuned to the new Pitbull in town!
Eugene Rosov
Io Products, Inc.
305 667-9375
email us here