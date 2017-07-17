Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Military Fighting Vehicles 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 3.26% and Forecast to 2021”.

Military Fighting Vehicles Market 2017

Executive Summary

Military fighting vehicles (MFVs) aim to integrate operational mobility and tactical offense and are, therefore, armed with weapons, sensors, and other combat systems. They are designed for both on- and off-road combat capabilities. MFVs are classified according to their role on the battlefield. Some MFVs like main battle tanks (MBTs) are used for offensive purposes and are armed with heavy guns and cannons. Others like armored personnel carriers (APCs) are transport defense personnel and supplies to battle stations while protecting them with cover fire.

The analysts forecast the global military fighting vehicles market to grow at a CAGR of 3.26% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global military fighting vehicles market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Military Fighting Vehicles Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Denel SOC

• General Dynamics

• OSHKOSH DEFENSE

• Rheinmetall

• Thales

Other prominent vendors

• BAE Systems

• Navistar Defense

• NORINCO

• Renault Trucks Defense

• ST Engineering

• UralVagonZavod (UVZ)

Market driver

• Increasing civil unrest within countries

Market challenge

• Cost overruns and program delays

Market trend

• Open architecture for interoperability of systems

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by platform

• Market overview

• Global tanks and fighting vehicles market

• Global APC market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Geographical segmentation of global MFV market

• MFV market in EMEA

• MFV market in Americas

• MFV market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Open architecture for interoperability of systems

• Emergence of electronic camouflage technology

• Incorporation of COTS components

..…..Continued

