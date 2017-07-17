Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Industrial Gas Sensors 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 5.80% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Industrial Gas Sensors 2017

Executive Summary

Industrial gas sensors are used for detecting the leakage of harmful and toxic gases in any facility. These sensors are used to ensure that proper precautionary measures are taken to prevent any accident or injury. By type, the gas sensors are segmented into oxygen, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and others. By technology, the gas sensors have been divided into electrochemical, semiconductor, infrared, PID, and others.

The analysts forecast the global industrial gas sensors to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial gas sensors for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, sales, retrofit, replacement, and services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1584687-global-industrial-gas-sensors-2017-2021



The report, Global Industrial Gas Sensors 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Aeroqual

• Dynament

• Euro-Gas

• Figaro

Other prominent vendors

• ABB

• Bosch

• Invest Electronics

• KIMO

• MWC Water Controls

• Monicon Technology

• Pewatron

• Siemens

• Wuhan Cubic

Market driver

• Need for gas detection in industrial environment

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Fluctuation in prices of raw materials for gas sensors

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Wearable gas sensors

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1584687-global-industrial-gas-sensors-2017-2021



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by technology

• Market overview

• Global industrial gas sensors market by electrochemical technology

• Global industrial gas sensors market by semiconductor technology

• Global industrial gas sensors market by infrared technology

• Global industrial gas sensors market by PID technology

• Global industrial gas sensors market by others

PART 07: Market segmentation by type

• Market overview

• Global industrial gas sensors market by oxygen sensors

• Global industrial gas sensors market by carbon dioxide sensors

• Global industrial gas sensors market by carbon monoxide sensors

• Global industrial gas sensors market by others

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Global industrial gas sensors market in chemical and petrochemical industry

• Global industrial gas sensors market in oil and gas industry

• Global industrial gas sensors market in metal industry

• Global industrial gas sensors market in others

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Industrial gas sensors market in EMEA

• Industrial gas sensors market in APAC

• Industrial gas sensors market in Americas

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Wearable gas sensors

• Non-contact laser measurement sensors

• Advancement in oxygen sensors

..…..Continued

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars