Inspection Robotics in Oil & Gas Market Analysis,Strategic Assessment,Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunitie 2017-2025

Inspection robotics in oil & gas industry are robots and intelligent devices developed and employed for inspecting, monitoring and surveying oil & gas pipelines, platforms, rigs, storage tanks and other oil & gas structures. Oil & gas inspection robots include unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). UUVs include remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). Global total Capex (capital expenditure) of inspection robots in oil & gas industry will advance to $2.85 billion in 2025, representing a robust growth at XX% per annum between 2016 and 2025. The cumulative Capex of global inspection robots in oil & gas industry is expected to reach $XXX billion during 2017-2025 driven by the substantial increasing adoption of ROVs, AUVs, UAVs and UGVs in oil & gas exploration and production.



Highlighted with 31 tables and 67 figures, this 164-page report “Inspection Robotics in Oil & Gas Industry: Global Market 2017-2025 by Robot Type, Sub-system and Region” is based on a comprehensive research of the inspection robots market in oil & gas industry by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The global market is forecast in optimistic, conservative and balanced view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global oil & gas inspection robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of vehicle type, sub-system and region.

Based on vehicle type, the global market of inspection robots in oil & gas industry is split and analyzed on the following sections in terms of annual capex over 2014-2025.

• ROVs

• AUVs

• UAVs

• UGVs

Based on system component, the global market is divided and analyzed on the following segments in terms of capex for 2014-2025.

• Hardware System (further split into Imaging System, Sensors and Automation Systems, Steering and Positioning, Navigation System, Energy and Propulsion, others)

• Software System

• Operation and Service

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, Indonesia, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, Norway, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Africa (Nigeria, Angola)

• Middle East (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual capex are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets and important national markets by vehicle type over the forecast years is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global oil & gas inspection robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global oil & gas inspection robot market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 10

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 10

1.2.2 Market Assumption 11

1.2.3 Secondary Data 11

1.2.4 Primary Data 11

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 12

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 13

1.2.7 Research Limitations 14

1.3 Executive Summary 15

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 17

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 17

2.2 Market Structure 18

2.3 Major Growth Drivers 19

2.4 Market Restraints and Challenges 23

2.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 26

2.6 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 32

3 Analysis of Global Market by Vehicle Type 36

3.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type 36

3.2 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for Oil & Gas Inspection: Global Market 2014-2025 38

3.3 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) for Oil & Gas Inspection: Global Market 2014-2025 42

3.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for Oil & Gas Inspection: Global Market 2014-2025 44

3.5 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) for Oil & Gas Inspection: Global Market 2014-2025 47

4 Analysis of Global Market by System Component 50

4.1 Market Overview by System Component 50

4.2 Oil & Gas Inspection Robot Hardware Market 2014-2025 52

4.2.1 Imaging System 55

4.2.2 Sensors and Automation Systems 56

4.2.3 Steering and Positioning 57

4.2.4 Navigation System 57

4.2.5 Energy and Propulsion 58

4.2.6 Other Hardware Components 60

4.3 Oil & Gas Inspection Robot Software Market 2014-2025 61

4.4 Oil & Gas Inspection Robot Operation and Service Market 2014-2025 64

5 Analysis of Global Market by Region 67

5.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2016-2025 67

5.2 North America Market 2014-2025 71

5.2.1 Overview of North America Market 71

5.2.2 U.S. Market 74

5.2.3 Canadian Market 78

5.3 European Market 2014-2025 80

5.3.1 Overview of European Market 80

5.3.2 Germany 83

5.3.3 UK 85

5.3.4 Norway 87

5.3.5 Russia 89

5.3.6 Rest of European Market 91

5.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 93

5.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 93

5.4.2 Japan 97

5.4.3 China 99

5.4.4 Indonesia 101

5.4.5 Australia 103

5.4.6 India 105

5.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 107

5.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 108

5.5.1 Argentina 111

5.5.2 Brazil 113

5.5.3 Mexico 116

5.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 118

Continued…..

