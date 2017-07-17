Global Organic Essential Oils Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Organic Essential Oils -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 17, 2017
Description
Global Organic Essential Oils market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Eden Botanicals
NHR Organic Oils
Organic Infusions
Plant Therapy Essential Oils
Aromantic
Biolandes
Boutique Essential Oils Group (BEOG)
Earthoil
EOAS Organics
NOW Foods
Starwest Botanicals
Sydney Essential Oil
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Organic Essential Oils in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Natural Essential Oils
Synthetic Essential Oils
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Organic Essential Oils for each application, including
Massage
Skin Care
Spa
Other
Table of Contents
Global Organic Essential Oils Market Research Report 2017
1 Organic Essential Oils Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organic Essential Oils
1.2 Organic Essential Oils Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Organic Essential Oils Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Organic Essential Oils Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Natural Essential Oils
1.2.4 Synthetic Essential Oils
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Global Organic Essential Oils Segment by Application
1.3.1 Organic Essential Oils Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Massage
1.3.3 Skin Care
1.3.4 Spa
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Organic Essential Oils Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Organic Essential Oils Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Organic Essential Oils (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Organic Essential Oils Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Organic Essential Oils Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
....
7 Global Organic Essential Oils Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Eden Botanicals
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Organic Essential Oils Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Eden Botanicals Organic Essential Oils Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 NHR Organic Oils
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Organic Essential Oils Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 NHR Organic Oils Organic Essential Oils Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Organic Infusions
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Organic Essential Oils Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Organic Infusions Organic Essential Oils Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Plant Therapy Essential Oils
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Organic Essential Oils Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Plant Therapy Essential Oils Organic Essential Oils Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Aromantic
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Organic Essential Oils Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Aromantic Organic Essential Oils Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Biolandes
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Organic Essential Oils Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Biolandes Organic Essential Oils Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Boutique Essential Oils Group (BEOG)
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Organic Essential Oils Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Boutique Essential Oils Group (BEOG) Organic Essential Oils Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Earthoil
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Organic Essential Oils Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Earthoil Organic Essential Oils Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 EOAS Organics
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Organic Essential Oils Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 EOAS Organics Organic Essential Oils Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 NOW Foods
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Organic Essential Oils Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 NOW Foods Organic Essential Oils Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Starwest Botanicals
7.12 Sydney Essential Oil
Continued...
