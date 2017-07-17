European Leadership University is Fully Accredited for Its Innovative Tech Degrees
The European Leadership University, with its campuses in North Cyprus, is now fully accredited.
Dr. Alper Utku, Founder and President of ELU, said that the university will ‘address the two key problems facing education today: high levels of youth unemployment on the one hand, but a shortage of people with critical job skills on the other.’
ELU has an innovative business model – an education-to-employment approach across all its courses ensures its focus is on direct employability, not just academic excellence. It targets talented youth who may not otherwise attend college, making it an affordable approach for students who want accredited education but are unable to follow more traditional routes. ‘There is a need for education providers in this market of untapped connections between learning and work,’ Dr. Utku said.
‘We’re proud of what we’ve achieved so far and pleased to be the newest university in Cyprus providing innovative work based tech degrees recognised in EU and Turkey,’ Dr. Utku added. ‘‘Our campus will be fully operational in September and we’re looking forward to students arriving later this year and excited about the new opportunities this will create for technology, innovation and software design. ELU will help guide students to their first professional work experiences, and give them the critical skills they need for their future careers.’
To find out more, visit www.europeanleadershipuniversity.com
About ELU
ELU provides high quality instruction at accessible prices and locations for students from diverse backgrounds. Its model is a blend of online and classroom instruction, and in practice it partners with global corporations and local employers to build much needed talent pipelines, especially in key skills such as software engineering, data analytics and mobile technologies. ELU partners provide on-the-job experience and build relationships that will ensure not only productive and long-term employment for students, but also economic value for corporations and markets.
ELU aims to solve a critical education problem – just 45% of graduates believe that they are prepared for the workplace and an even lower 42% of employers agree, according to McKinsey.
About the leadership team
Dr. Alper Utku is Co-Founder & President of European Leadership University
Contact autku@elu.university
Dr. Joan Bigham is Vice President at European Leadership University.
Contact joanbigham@elu.university
Prof. Dr. Olgun Çiçek Vice President Academic Affairs and Executive Rector at European Leadership University.
Contact olgun.cicek@elu.university
www.europeanleadershipuniversity.com
