Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Global Alzheimer’s Drugs Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Alzheimer's Drugs Market 2017

Executive Summary

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive and irreversible degeneration of the brain that disrupts the thinking, language, behavior, and cognitive skills of a person. It is more prevalent in people aged 65 years and above and affects more women than men. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 5.4 million Americans are affected by this disease, and the incidence rate of disease increases with age and doubles every five years for adults beyond 65 years of age.

The analysts forecast the global alzheimer's drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 1.90% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global alzheimer's drugs market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of branded, generic, and off-label drugs.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1584718-global-alzheimer-s-drugs-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Alzheimer's Drugs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ALLERGAN

• Eisai Pharmaceuticals

• Johnson & Johnson

• Novartis

Other prominent vendors

• Amgen

• Pfizer

Market driver

• Appropriate strategies designed to increase public awareness

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Social stigma associated with Alzheimer's disease

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Reformulation of marketed drugs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1584718-global-alzheimer-s-drugs-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Alzheimer's disease: An overview

• National Alzheimer's Project

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Pipeline landscape

PART 08: Market segmentation by MoA

• AChE inhibitors

• Glutamate inhibitors

PART 09: Market assessment of FDA-approved drugs

• Aricept

• Exelon

• NAMENDA

• Razadyne

PART 10: Geographical segmentation

• Alzheimer's drugs market in Americas

• Alzheimer's drugs market in EMEA

• Alzheimer's drugs market in APAC

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Rising government initiatives to support Alzheimer's disease

• Rising burden of Alzheimer's disease

• Reformulation of marketed drugs

..…..Continued

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars