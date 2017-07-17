Global Self-administered Drugs Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Self-administered Drugs -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-administered Drugs Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Self-administered Drugs -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database
Global Self-administered Drugs market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Abbott Laboratories
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Novartis AG
Eli Lilly and Company
Gilead Sciences
Antares Pharma
...
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Self-administered Drugs in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Injectable Drugs
Inhaled Drugs
Transdermal Drugs
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Self-administered Drugs for each application, including
Cardiovascular Diseases
Diabetes
Osteoporosis
Pain Management
Hormone Replacement
Others
