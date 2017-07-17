Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Global Bread Flour Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 2.95% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Bread Flour Market 2017

Executive Summary

Bread flour has high protein content. It is ideal for making yeast bread. Bread flour is a staple food produced from hard wheat, which contains 13%-16% of protein. It is widely used in bakery products. Different types of bread flour are available such as white, whole wheat, organic, bleached, and unbleached. Consumers have now started considering bread flour as affordable. Also, with an increase in awareness about healthy eating, bread flour is becoming increasingly popular among consumers.

The analysts forecast the global bread flour market to grow at a CAGR of 2.95% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global bread flour market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales, volume, and value.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1584723-global-bread-flour-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Bread Flour Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Associated British Foods

• Conagra Brands

• General Mills

• Goodman Fielder

• King Arthur Flour

Other prominent vendors

• Fairheaven Organic Flour Mill

• Grain Craft

• Hayden Flour Mills

• Heartland Mill

• ITC

• North American Millers' Association

• Sunrise Flour Mill

• The Birkett Mills

• To Your Health Sprouted Flour

• Unilever

• Wilmar International

Market driver

• Rise in demand for ready-to-eat products

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Contamination and product recall

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• High demand for multigrain bread flour

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1584723-global-bread-flour-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global flour market

• Global bread flour market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Segmentation by product

• All-purpose flour

• Strong plain bread flour

• Whole wheat flour

• Others

PART 07: Segmentation by distribution channel

PART 08: Segmentation by geography

• Global bread flour market by geography

• Bread flour market in EMEA

• Bread flour market in Americas

• Bread flour market in APAC

PART 09: Key leading countries

• US

• Germany

• Turkey

• Australia

• UK

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• High demand for multigrain bread flour

• Use of innovative ingredients in bread flours

• Innovation in packaging

• Rise in demand for specialized bread flour

..…..Continued

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars