3D Printing Services 2017 Global Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2021

The analysts forecast the global 3D Printing Services Management market to grow at a CAGR of 43.79% during the period 2017-2021.

3D printing was a technology that was trending some years back and has entered a stable phase of growth since 2016. Many businesses are adopting 3D printing technology in different types of applications to increase the accuracy of their processes and optimize the use raw materials while exhibiting customized manufacturing. The technology has influenced many industries to produce customized products for their end-users with high levels of quality and accuracy within a short period of time. In addition, it has saves time, easily builds complex structures, enriches the quality of products, and minimizes cost. The technology has its reach over many industries such as fashion, manufacturing products, medical, and food production. 3D printing technology can change the way third-party logistics (3PL) operates, especially when it comes to providing global services. 3PL suppliers will need to adapt as the technology reduces the dependence of manufacturers on 3PL suppliers’ distribution capabilities.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global 3D Printing Services Management market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of 3D printing services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global 3D Printing Services Management Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• 3D Systems

• Arcam

• ExOne

• Stratasys

Other prominent vendors

• 3D Hubs

• Autodesk

• Dynamo 3D

• EnvisionTEC

• EOS

• FORECAST 3D

• Graphene 3D Lab

• Höganäs

• Materialise

• Sculpteo

• Shapeways

• Optomec

• Organovo Holdings

• Ponoko

• voxeljet

Market driver

• Growing adoption of outsourcing

Market challenge

• High cost of 3D printers

Market trend

• Rising demand for 3D printed electronic components

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

PART 05: Market segmentation by end-user

• Consumer products

• Automobiles

• Healthcare

• Aerospace and defense

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 07: Decision framework

PART 08: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Impact of drivers on key customer segments

• Market challenges

• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 09: Market trends

• Increased consolidation of the market

• Rising demand for 3D printed electronic components

• Advent of 3D bioprinting technology

• Emergence of cloud-based 3D printing services

PART 10: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario and vendor profiling criteria

• Other prominent vendors

PART 11: Key vendor profiles

• 3D Systems

• Arcam

• ExOne

• Stratasys

PART 12: Appendix

• List of abbreviations

