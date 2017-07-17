Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Admission Management Software 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 10.53% and Forecast to 2021”.

Admission Management Software Market 2017

Executive Summary

Admissions across the colleges and schools happen once or twice in a year. During this period, the educational institutes have difficulties and hassles to answer every query from students and parents regarding pre-admission details, the last date of admission, the cancellation of admission, the sale of prospectus, and the fee payment. Admission management software handles the unique needs of public and private schools as well as colleges related to admissions, development, and communications.

The analysts forecast the global admissions software market to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global admissions software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of admission management software across the globe.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Admissions Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Blackbaud

• Ellucian Company

• Hyland Software

Other prominent vendors

• Advanta Innovations

• Campus Café Software

• Candour Systems

• Creatrix Campus

• Dataman Computer Systems

• Eduleap

• Edunext Technologies

• eduZilla.in

• Embark

• Finalsite

• Liaison

• MasterSoft

• S B Enterprises

• School Automation Software

• Schoolsoftwares.com

• SCHOOL-ALARM.COM

• School Management Software

Market driver

• Low price of admission management software

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Data privacy and security concerns

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Emergence of admission management app

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by deployment model

• Market segmentation by deployment model

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Market segmentation by geography

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Increase in the integration of admission management software with CRM

• Emergence of real-time tracking in admission management software

• Emergence of admission management app

..…..Continued

