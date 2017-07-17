Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Construction Management Software Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Management Software Industry

Description

This report studies the global Construction Management Software market, analyzes and researches the Construction Management Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 

Bentley Systems 
PlanGrid 
Procore 
The Sage Group 
Trimble 
Viewpoint 
Aconex 
BrickControl 
BuilderStorm 
BuildStar 
BuildTools 
CATCloud 
Dexter & Chaney 
e-Builder 
ExactLogix 
eSUB 
Jonas Construction Software 
Snagmaster 
Systemates 
Newforma

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Construction Management Software can be split into 
Desktop 
Web-based 
Personal 
Other

Market segment by Application, Construction Management Software can be split into 
Construction Industry 
Commercial Building 
Other

Table of Contents

Global Construction Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Construction Management Software 
1.1 Construction Management Software Market Overview 
1.1.1 Construction Management Software Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Construction Management Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Construction Management Software Market by Type 
1.3.1 Desktop 
1.3.2 Web-based 
1.3.3 Personal 
1.3.4 Other 
1.4 Construction Management Software Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Construction Industry 
1.4.2 Commercial Building 
1.4.3 Other

.....

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Bentley Systems 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 PlanGrid 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Procore 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 The Sage Group 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Trimble 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Viewpoint 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Aconex 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 BrickControl 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 BuilderStorm 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 BuildStar 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Construction Management Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 BuildTools 
3.12 CATCloud 
3.13 Dexter & Chaney 
3.14 e-Builder 
3.15 ExactLogix 
3.16 eSUB 
3.17 Jonas Construction Software 
3.18 Snagmaster 
3.19 Systemates 
3.20 Newforma

