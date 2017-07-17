Global Oilfield Equipments Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Oilfield Equipments market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer

PUNE, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Summary

Global Oilfield Equipments market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Schlumberger

Baker Hughes

National Oilwell Varco

Weatherford International

Halliburton

Cameron International

Aker Solutions

Transocean

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1040203-global-oilfield-equipments-market-research-report-2017

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Oilfield Equipments in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Drilling Equipment

Pumps & Valves

Field Production Machinery

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Oilfield Equipments for each application, including

Onshore

Offshore

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1040203-global-oilfield-equipments-market-research-report-2017

Table of Contents

Global Oilfield Equipments Market Research Report 2017

1 Oilfield Equipments Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oilfield Equipments

1.2 Oilfield Equipments Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Oilfield Equipments Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Oilfield Equipments Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Drilling Equipment

1.2.4 Pumps & Valves

1.2.5 Field Production Machinery

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Oilfield Equipments Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oilfield Equipments Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Global Oilfield Equipments Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Equipments Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oilfield Equipments (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Oilfield Equipments Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Oilfield Equipments Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

….

7 Global Oilfield Equipments Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Schlumberger

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Oilfield Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Schlumberger Oilfield Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Baker Hughes

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Oilfield Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Baker Hughes Oilfield Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 National Oilwell Varco

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Oilfield Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Oilfield Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Weatherford International

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Oilfield Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Weatherford International Oilfield Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Halliburton

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Oilfield Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Halliburton Oilfield Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Cameron International

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Oilfield Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Cameron International Oilfield Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Aker Solutions

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Oilfield Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Aker Solutions Oilfield Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Transocean

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Oilfield Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Transocean Oilfield Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8 Oilfield Equipments Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Oilfield Equipments Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oilfield Equipments

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1040203

Continued....