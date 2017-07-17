Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Metallic Cables 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 3.01% and Forecast to 2021”.

Metallic Cables Market 2017

Executive Summary

Cables that have metal insulation material are called as metallic cables. Metallic cables are of two types: metallic power cable and metallic communication cable. Metallic power cables are widely used in industries that operate under harsh environmental conditions. The rise in industrialization and rapid infrastructure development across the world has created a huge demand for electricity.

The analysts forecast the global metallic cables market to grow at a CAGR of 3.01% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global metallic cables market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for cartridge seals from various end-user industries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global metallic cables market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Prysmian Group

• Nexans

• General Cable

• NKT

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

Other prominent vendors

• Belden

• Encore Wire

• Finolex Cables

• Hangzhou Cable

• HENGTONG GROUP

• International Wire Group

• KEI Industries

• LS Cable Group

• Southwire Company

• TPC Wire & Cable

Market driver

• Strong demand for communication cable systems

Market challenge

• Uncertainty in oil prices

Market trend

• Expansion of railway network

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

• Market overview

• Metallic power cables

• Metallic communication cables

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• APAC

• EMEA

• Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Expansion of railway network

• Smart grid market in India

..…..Continued

