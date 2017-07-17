Global Crop Protection Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Crop Protection -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Description

The crop protection market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.8% from 2016 to 2021. Herbicide is the largest market segment of crop protection market. Insecticides are high in demand and growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2016-2021. Use of pesticide in agriculture is increased recently however GMO crops also in demand which may take over some share of pesticide market. Population growth and high demand of food products is a driver for agrochemicals market. Environmental and health concern such as soil pollution, water pollutions and toxins are restrain in the market.

Pesticide\crop protection market is segmented on the basis of chemical formulation and target group. Major segments includes Organochlorine, Organophosphates, Carbamate and Pyrethroids. Major target group included in report are Fungicide, Herbicide, Insecticide and Rodenticide. North America (U.S.A. and Canada), Europe (Western Europe and rest of Europe), APAC (India, China and Japan) are major geographies which included in this report. North America is the largest market for the Agrochemical however APAC is the fastest growing market of Agrochemical with CAGR of xx% from 2016 to 2020.

Competitive landscape includes market share analysis, Key company Analysis, Key strategies and corporate profiling. Companies profiled in the report are ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Agrium, Inc, Amvac Chemical Corp, Arysta Lifescience Corp, Basf Se, Bayer Cropscience Ag, Conquest Agrochemicals, Coromandel International Ltd, Dow Agrosciences, Llc, Drexel Chemical Co, Dupont, Eden Research, Plc, Isagro S.P.A., Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. , Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Monsanto Co, Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd., Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd., Nufarm, Ltd., Orascom Construction Industries (Oci), Rotam Cropsciences, Inc., Sipcamadvan,. Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta Ag, and Valent Usa Corp.

Table of Content

REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. SEGMENTATION

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

1.2.4. EXCEPTIONS

MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. GAP ANALYSIS

2.3. HISTORICAL ANALYSIS

2.4. CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.5. ANALYST INSIGHT

2.5.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.5.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.5.3. CONCLUSION

2.6. REGULATION

2.6.1. UNITED STATES

2.6.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.6.3. CHINA

2.6.4. INDIA

2.6.5. REST OF THE WORLD

....

COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. ADAMA AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

8.1.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

8.1.2. ADAMA AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS LTD. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

8.1.3. ADAMA AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS LTD. RECENT ACTIVITIES

8.1.4. ADAMA AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS LTD. SWOT ANALYSIS

8.2. AGRIUM, INC.

8.2.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

8.2.2. AGRIUM, INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

8.2.3. AGRIUM, INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES

8.2.4. AGRIUM, INC. SWOT ANALYSIS

8.3. AMVAC CHEMICAL CORP.

8.3.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

8.3.2. AMVAC CHEMICAL CORP. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

8.3.3. AMVAC CHEMICAL CORP. RECENT ACTIVITIES

8.3.4. AMVAC CHEMICAL CORP. SWOT ANALYSIS

8.4. ARYSTA LIFESCIENCE CORP.

8.4.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

8.4.2. ARYSTA LIFESCIENCE CORP. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

8.4.3. ARYSTA LIFESCIENCE CORP. RECENT ACTIVITIES

8.4.4. ARYSTA LIFESCIENCE CORP. SWOT ANALYSIS

8.5. BASF SE

8.5.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

8.5.2. BASF SE PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

8.5.3. BASF SE RECENT ACTIVITIES

8.5.4. BASF SE SWOT ANALYSIS

8.6. BAYER CROPSCIENCE AG

8.6.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

8.6.2. BAYER CROPSCIENCE AG PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

8.6.3. BAYER CROPSCIENCE AG RECENT ACTIVITIES

8.6.4. BAYER CROPSCIENCE AG SWOT ANALYSIS

8.7. CONQUEST AGROCHEMICALS

8.7.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

8.7.2. CONQUEST AGROCHEMICALS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

8.7.3. CONQUEST AGROCHEMICALS RECENT ACTIVITIES

8.7.4. CONQUEST AGROCHEMICALS SWOT ANALYSIS

8.8. COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LTD.

8.8.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

8.8.2. COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LTD. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

8.8.3. COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LTD. RECENT ACTIVITIES

8.8.4. COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LTD. SWOT ANALYSIS

8.9. DOW AGROSCIENCES, LLC

8.9.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

8.9.2. DOW AGROSCIENCES, LLC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

8.9.3. DOW AGROSCIENCES, LLC RECENT ACTIVITIES

8.9.4. DOW AGROSCIENCES, LLC SWOT ANALYSIS

8.10. DREXEL CHEMICAL CO.

8.10.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

8.10.2. DREXEL CHEMICAL CO. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

8.10.3. DREXEL CHEMICAL CO. RECENT ACTIVITIES

8.10.4. DREXEL CHEMICAL CO. SWOT ANALYSIS

8.11. DUPONT

8.11.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

8.11.2. DUPONT PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

8.11.3. DUPONT RECENT ACTIVITIES

8.11.4. DUPONT SWOT ANALYSIS

8.12. EDEN RESEARCH, PLC

8.12.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

8.12.2. EDEN RESEARCH, PLC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

8.12.3. EDEN RESEARCH, PLC RECENT ACTIVITIES

8.12.4. EDEN RESEARCH, PLC SWOT ANALYSIS

Continued...

