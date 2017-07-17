Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Bioanalytical Testing Services: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 To 2022
PUNE, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Summary
This report studies the global Bioanalytical Testing Services market, analyzes and researches the Bioanalytical Testing Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
ICON plc.
Covance Inc.
PPD
inVentiv Health
SGS SA
LabCorp
Toxikon, Inc.
Intertek group
Pace Analytical Services
LLC.Collaborations
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Bioanalytical Testing Services can be split into
Bioavailability
Bioequivalence
ADME
PK
PD
Market segment by Application, Bioanalytical Testing Services can be split into
Pharmaceuticals
Scientific Research
Other
Table of Contents
Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Bioanalytical Testing Services
1.1 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Overview
1.1.1 Bioanalytical Testing Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market by Type
1.3.1 Bioavailability
1.3.2 Bioequivalence
1.3.3 ADME
1.3.4 PK
1.3.5 PD
1.4 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Pharmaceuticals
1.4.2 Scientific Research
1.4.3 Other
2 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 ICON plc.
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Bioanalytical Testing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Covance Inc.
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Bioanalytical Testing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 PPD
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Bioanalytical Testing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 inVentiv Health
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Bioanalytical Testing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 SGS SA
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Bioanalytical Testing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 LabCorp
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Bioanalytical Testing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Toxikon, Inc.
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Bioanalytical Testing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Intertek group
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Bioanalytical Testing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Pace Analytical Services
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Bioanalytical Testing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 LLC.Collaborations
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Bioanalytical Testing Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
4 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Bioanalytical Testing Services in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Bioanalytical Testing Services
Continued....
