Global Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry to Grow at a CAGR Of 2.44% and Forecast to 2021

Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry 2017

Executive Summary

Gas turbines are used in gas-fired power plants. These plants include an internal combustion engine, wherein the fuel is mixed with air, causing ignition. The resultant high-temperature gas is directed toward a gas turbine through a nozzle, which results in rotation of the turbine. Gas turbines are mainly used in gas-fired power plants. These plants include an internal combustion engine, wherein the fuel is mixed with air, causing ignition. The resultant high-temperature gas is directed toward a gas turbine through a nozzle, which results in the rotation of the turbine.

The analysts forecast the global gas turbines market for power industry to grow at a CAGR of 2.44% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gas turbines market for power industry for 2017-2021. The market size is calculated based on the demand for the gas turbines in the power plant sector.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Ansaldo Energia

• General Electric

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

• Siemens

Other prominent vendors

• BHEL

• MAN Diesel &Turbo

• Niigata Power Systems

• Opra Technologies

• Solar Turbines

Market driver

• Shutdown of coal-based power plants.

Market challenge

• Preference for renewable energy sources.

Market trend

• Technological innovations in gas turbines.

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by technology

• Market overview

• Combined-cycle gas turbines

• Open-cycle gas turbines

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global gas turbine market for power industry by geography

• Gas turbine market for power industry in APAC

• Gas turbine market for power industry in Americas

• Gas turbine market for power industry in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Impact of drivers on key customer segments

• Market challenges

• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 10: Market trends

• Technological innovations in gas turbines

• Adopting cogeneration technology

..…..Continued

