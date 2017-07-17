Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry to Grow at a CAGR Of 2.44% and Forecast to 2021

Global Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry to Grow at a CAGR Of 2.44% and Forecast to 2021

Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry 2017

Executive Summary
Gas turbines are used in gas-fired power plants. These plants include an internal combustion engine, wherein the fuel is mixed with air, causing ignition. The resultant high-temperature gas is directed toward a gas turbine through a nozzle, which results in rotation of the turbine. Gas turbines are mainly used in gas-fired power plants. These plants include an internal combustion engine, wherein the fuel is mixed with air, causing ignition. The resultant high-temperature gas is directed toward a gas turbine through a nozzle, which results in the rotation of the turbine.

The analysts forecast the global gas turbines market for power industry to grow at a CAGR of 2.44% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gas turbines market for power industry for 2017-2021. The market size is calculated based on the demand for the gas turbines in the power plant sector.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA


The report, Global Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Ansaldo Energia
• General Electric
• Kawasaki Heavy Industries
• Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
• Siemens

Other prominent vendors
• BHEL
• MAN Diesel &Turbo
• Niigata Power Systems
• Opra Technologies
• Solar Turbines

Market driver
• Shutdown of coal-based power plants.
Market challenge
• Preference for renewable energy sources.
Market trend
• Technological innovations in gas turbines.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?


Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by technology
• Market overview
• Combined-cycle gas turbines
• Open-cycle gas turbines

PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global gas turbine market for power industry by geography
• Gas turbine market for power industry in APAC
• Gas turbine market for power industry in Americas
• Gas turbine market for power industry in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 10: Market trends
• Technological innovations in gas turbines
• Adopting cogeneration technology
..…..Continued

