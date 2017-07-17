Global Car Air Purifier Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Car Air Purifier: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 To 2022

PUNE, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Summary

Introduction: Car air purifier is a device which removes contaminants from the air inside the car cabin and refreshes the air by emitting negative ions by using HEPA (High-efficiency particulate arrestance) filters, photo-catalyst, electrostatics and UV lamp technologies. Air purifiers are designed for vehicles which tend to utilize either negative ions, ozone or fan powered designed technologies like HEPA, which improves the quality of air in the cars thereby supporting car air purifier market.

In 2016, desktop type car air purifier sales holds a major share of car air purifier market by type. It is also projected this segment will with the highest CAGR. In 2016, the global car air purifier sales is expected to be of 329 million units and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% during 2016-2021.

Car air purifier manufacturers are mainly concentrated in China and Europe. The two regions are also the major consumers of car air purifiers. In 2016, Europe dominated the market followed by China in global car air purifier consumption.

It is predicted that even in the future, the demand for global car air purifier will keep increasing with increasing awareness of pollution hazards to health. Some regions, such as China and India, will become the most potential markets for car air purifiers by 2021. Car air purifier market will witness intense competition in the coming years.

Key Players

The leading market players in car air purifier market primarily are Philips (Netherlands), Sharp (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Agcen (Germany), Vosson (China), Purafil (U.S.), Cixi Landsign Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. (China), Ionkini Technology (GZ) Co., Ltd. (China), Jingcheng Technology (GZ) Co., Ltd. (China) and Huizhou Peak Points Technology Co., Ltd (China)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/868018-global-car-air-purifier-market-professional-survey-report-2021

Study Objectives of Car Air Purifier Forecast to 2021

• To provide driving factors for the car air purifier market through 2015 to 2021

• To provide the major factors need to be addressed for wide scale adoption of car air purifier through the forecast years

• To understand the supply and demand dynamics

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

• Car Air Purifier manufacturers

• Automotive manufacturers

• Retailers

Key Findings

• Among the various applications of car air purifier, car air purifiers for private purpose holds a major share in the year 2016

• In 2016, Europe and China had 42% and 29% share global car air purifier market revenue, respectively

Country Analysis of Global Market Forecast to 2022 Market

As per the MRFR analysis, the global market for car air purifier market has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach 444 million units by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• India

• South-East Asia

• South-East Asia

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/868018-global-car-air-purifier-market-professional-survey-report-2021

Table of Contents

1 INDUSTRY OVERVIEW OF CAR AIR PURIFIER

1.1 PRODUCT OVERVIEWAND SCOPEOF CAR AIR PURIFIER

1.2 CLASSIFICATION OF CAR AIR PURIFIERS

1.2.1 CAR LIGHTER TYPEAIR PURIFIER

1.2.2 DESKTOP TYPEAIR PURIFIER

1.2.3 OTHERS

1.3 APPLICATIONS OF CAR AIR PURIFIER

1.3.1 PRIVATE VEHICLES

1.3.2 COMMERCIAL VEHICLE APPLICATION

1.3.3 OTHER APPLICATIONS

1.4 MARKET SEGMENT BY REGIONS

….

9 MAJOR MANUFACTURERS ANALYSIS OF CAR AIR PURIFIER

9.1 PHILIPS

9.1.1 COMPANY PROFILE

9.1.2 PRODUCT PICTURE AND SPECIFICATIONS

9.1.2.1 TYPE 2

9.1.3 PHILIPS 2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER SALES, EX-FACTORY PRICE, REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN ANALYSIS

9.1.4 PHILIPS 2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER BUSINESS REGION DISTRIBUTION ANALYSIS

9.2 SHARP

9.2.1 COMPANY PROFILE

9.2.2 PRODUCT PICTURE AND SPECIFICATIONS

9.2.2.1 TYPE 2

9.2.2.2 TYPE 3

9.2.3 SHARP2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER SALES, EX-FACTORY PRICE, REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN ANALYSIS

9.2.4 SHARP2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER BUSINESS REGION DISTRIBUTION ANALYSIS

9.3 PANASONIC

9.3.1 COMPANY PROFILE

9.3.2 PRODUCT PICTURE AND SPECIFICATIONS

9.3.2.1 TYPE 3

9.3.3 PANASONIC2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER SALES, EX-FACTORY PRICE, REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN ANALYSIS

9.3.4 PANASONIC 2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER BUSINESS REGION DISTRIBUTION ANALYSIS

9.4 AGCEN

9.4.1 COMPANY PROFILE

9.4.2 PRODUCT PICTURE AND SPECIFICATIONS

9.4.2.1 TYPE 2

9.4.3 AGCEN2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER SALES, EX-FACTORY PRICE, REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN ANALYSIS

9.4.4 AGCEN2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER BUSINESS REGION DISTRIBUTION ANALYSIS

9.5 VOSSON

9.5.1 COMPANY PROFILE

9.5.2 PRODUCT PICTURE AND SPECIFICATIONS

9.5.2.1 TYPE 2

9.5.2.2 TYPE 3

9.5.3 VOSSON2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER SALES, EX-FACTORY PRICE, REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN ANALYSIS

9.5.4 VOSSON2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER BUSINESS REGION DISTRIBUTION ANALYSIS

9.6 PURAFIL

9.6.1 COMPANY PROFILE

9.6.1.1 TYPE 2

9.6.2 PURSFIL2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER SALES, EX-FACTORY PRICE, REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN ANALYSIS

9.6.3 PURAFIL2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER BUSINESS REGION DISTRIBUTION ANALYSIS

9.7 ZEPST (ZHONGZHI ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION)

9.7.1 COMPANY PROFILE

9.7.2 PRODUCT PICTURE AND SPECIFICATIONS

9.7.2.1 TYPE 2

9.7.3 ZEPST 2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER SALES, EX-FACTORY PRICE, REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN ANALYSIS

9.7.4 ZEPST2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER BUSINESS REGION DISTRIBUTION ANALYSIS

9.8 IONKINI TECHNOLOGY (GZ) CO.LTD.

9.8.1 COMPANY PROFILE

9.8.2 PRODUCT PICTURE AND SPECIFICATIONS

9.8.2.1 TYPE 1

9.8.2.2 TYPE 3

9.8.3 IONKINI TECHNOLOGY (GZ) CO.LTD.2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER SALES, EX-FACTORY PRICE, REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN ANALYSIS

9.8.4 IONKINI TECHNOLOGY (GZ) CO., LTD.2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER BUSINESS REGION DISTRIBUTION ANALYSIS

9.9 FOSHAN NUOBIO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO.LTD.

9.9.1 COMPANY PROFILE

9.9.2 PRODUCT PICTURE AND SPECIFICATIONS

9.9.2.1 TYPE 3

9.9.3 FOSHAN NUOBIO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO., LTD.2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER SALES, EX-FACTORY PRICE, REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN ANALYSIS

9.9.4 FOSHAN NUOBIO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO., LTD 2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER BUSINESS REGION DISTRIBUTION ANALYSIS

9.10 GUANGZHOU HAIKE ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

9.10.1 COMPANY PROFILE

9.10.2 PRODUCT PICTURE AND SPECIFICATIONS

9.10.2.1 TYPE 2

9.10.3 GUANGZHOU HAIKE ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER SALES, EX-FACTORY PRICE, REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN ANALYSIS

9.10.4 GUANGZHOU HAIKE ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD 2015 CAR AIR PURIFIER BUSINESS REGION DISTRIBUTION ANALYSIS

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=868018

Continued....