C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem Market to cross $9 Billion at a Strong CAGR of 24% from 2017 to 2030

"The C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017-2030-Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" Shared by Orbis Research to its Database.

TEXAS, DALLAS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017-2030-Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts" provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current R&D status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

Centralized RAN or C-RAN is an architectural shift in RAN (Radio Access Network) design, where the bulk of baseband processing is centralized and aggregated for a large number of distributed radio nodes. In comparison to standalone clusters of base stations, C-RAN provides significant performance and economic benefits such as baseband pooling, enhanced coordination between cells, virtualization, network extensibility, smaller deployment footprint and reduced power consumption.

Initially popularized by Japanese and South Korean mobile operators, C-RAN technology is beginning to gain momentum worldwide with major tier 1 operators – including Verizon Communications, AT&T, Sprint, China Mobile, Vodafone, TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile), Orange and Telefónica – seeking to leverage the benefits of centralized baseband processing.

Request a sample for “C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem” @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/353174 .

SNS Research estimates that global investments in C-RAN architecture networks will reach nearly $9 Billion by the end of 2017. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 24% between 2017 and 2020. These investments will include spending on RRHs (Remote Radio Heads), BBUs (Baseband Units) and fronthaul transport network equipment.

The “C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the C-RAN ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for C-RAN infrastructure investments from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts cover 3 individual submarkets and 6 regions.

Expected to reach nearly $9 Billion in global spending by the end of 2017,

C-RAN is increasingly becoming the preferred approach to deploy future mobile networks. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 24% between 2017 and 2020.

Buy “C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem” @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/353174 .

List of Companies Mentioned:

The following companies and organizations have been reviewed, discussed or mentioned in the report:

3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project), 3Roam, 6WIND, Accelink Technologies Corporation, Accelleran, Actelis Networks, ADLINK Technology, ADTRAN, ADVA Optical Networking, Advantech, Airspan Networks, Alpha Networks, Alphabet, Altiostar Networks, Amarisoft, América Móvil Group, Anritsu Corporation, APRESIA Systems, Aquantia Corporation, Argela, ARIB (Association of Radio Industries and Businesses, Japan), Aricent, ARM Holdings, ARRIS International, Artemis Networks, Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Artiza Networks, ASOCS, ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute), AT&T, ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions, United States), Etc,….

Small cells are also beginning to be deployed in a C-RAN architecture to leverage the benefits of resource pooling and multi-cell coordination. This trend is particularly prevalent in the indoor and enterprise segments, with a number of dedicated vendor solutions such as CommScope's OneCell, SpiderCloud's E-RAN, Ericsson's Radio Dot, and Huawei's LampSite.

Mobile operators are exploring multiple baseband functional split options for C-RAN implementation, as they seek to ease the transition to 5G networks while reducing fronthaul costs.

By the end of 2020, SNS Research estimates that vRAN/Cloud RAN deployments with virtualized baseband processing will account for nearly 20% of all C-RAN investments.

The vendor arena is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as Mavenir Systems' recent merger with C-RAN specialist Ranzure Networks, which has positioned the company as an end-to-end provider of 5G-ready mobile network solutions.

Topics Covered:

The report covers the following topics:

• C-RAN ecosystem

• Market drivers and barriers

• Key architectural components (RRH, BBU and fronthaul)

• Competing RAN architectures including traditional macrocell base stations, standalone small cells and DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems)

• Key trends including baseband functional splitting, enterprise RAN, vRAN (Virtualized RAN)/Cloud RAN, MEC (Mobile Edge Computing) and RANaaS (RAN-as-a-Service)

• Fronthaul networking technologies and interface options

• C-RAN deployment models and mobile operator case studies

• Regulatory landscape and standardization

• Industry roadmap and value chain

• Profiles and strategies of over 230 leading ecosystem players including enabling technology providers, radio equipment suppliers, BBU vendors, fronthaul network equipment vendors and mobile operators

• Strategic recommendations for ecosystem players including C-RAN solution providers and mobile operators

• Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation:

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

• Submarket Segmentation

• RRHs (Remote Radio Heads)

• BBUs (Baseband Units)

• Fronthaul

• Air Interface Technology Segmentation

• 3G & LTE

• 5G NR (New Radio)

..Continued

Key Questions Answered:

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

1. How big is the C-RAN opportunity?

2. What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

3. How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

4. What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

5. Which submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?

6. How can C-RAN facilitate the management of interference and LTE-Advanced features such as CoMP (Coordinated Multi-Point)?

..Continued

Related Reports:

The vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017-2030-Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts:

The “vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the vRAN ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, collaborative initiatives, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

The Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem: 2016-2030-Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts:

The "Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report presents an in-depth assessment of the mobile phone insurance ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, opportunities, value chain, future roadmap, case studies, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.