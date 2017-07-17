Global Male Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Male Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Description

The global male infertility market is anticipated to grow with the CAGR of 5.2% during the period 2017-2022. The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market are estimated to be increasing alcohol consumption, increasing age, rising environmental pollution etc. Additionally, increasing stress, changing life style, increasing infertility rate and medication affecting genetic abnormalities and Spermatogenesis are also major factors that are fueling the male infertility market across the globe.

Alcohol consumption is estimated to be one of the major factors that is fueling the growth of the male infertility market across the globe. According to National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), In 2015, approximately 80% of the population aging 18 or older drank alcohol. About 27% of the population aging between 18 or older are engaged in binge drinking, while more than 6% of the population reported that they are engaged in heavy drinking. Heavy alcohol consumption affects the fertility of male. Therefore it is estimated that the increasing alcohol consumption is going to augment the growth of the male infertility diagnosis and treatment market across the globe.

However, there are certain factors that are affecting the growth of the market. High cost infertility treatment, low accuracy rate of the treatment and social stigma related to the infertility treatment are the major factors constraints that are hindering the growth of the global male infertility market across the globe. It is estimated that out of 40% fertile male the only 15% male choose infertility treatment rest don’t opt for treatment due to high cost of treatment, guilt, embarrassment and other reasons etc.

Geographical Insights

Global male infertility is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. On the basis of the geography, market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is accounted to be the highest revenue generating region in the global male infertility market owing to more awareness and high alcohol consumption in the region. Furthermore, increasing incidences of infertility in the region is also one of the major factors backing the growth of the market. In the year 2015, it is estimated that, about 15% of the couples in North America were infertile. These are the major factors driving the growth of the market in the region.Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the male infertility market. Increasing medical tourism in the countries like Thailand and India are driving the growth of the market.

Competitive Insights

Key players of the male infertility diagnosis and treatment market are Access Pharmaceuticals INC., Andrology Solutions, Aska Pharmaceuticals INC, Bayer AG, Bristol-Mayers Squibb Co, Cadila Healthcare LTD, Church & Dwight Company INC, Cook Medical INC, Coopersurgical INC, Cordex Pharma INC, Eli Lilly & Co. and so on. In order to survive in the market these players adopt different strategies such as merger, acquisition, product launch, geographical expansion and so on. For Example: In 2016, Bayer AG acquired Monsanto a US based company in a $66 billion deal.

Market Segmentation

1. GLOBAL MALE INFERTILITY MARKET BY DIAGNOSIS

1.1. SEMEN ANALYSIS MARKET

1.2. GENETIC TESTING MARKET

1.3. TESTICULAR BIOPSY MARKET

1.4. HORMONE TESTING MARKET

1.5. OTHERS

2. GLOBAL MALE INFERTILITY MARKET BY TREATMENT

2.1. DRUGS AND MEDICINES MARKET

2.2. SURGICAL MARKET

2.3. ASSISTED REPRODUCTIVE TECHNOLOGY (ART) MARKET

2.4. OTHERS

Report covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Male Infertility Market

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Male Infertility Market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Male Infertility Market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Table of Content

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ACCESS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

7.1.1. INTRODUCTION

7.1.2. ACCESS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.1.3. ACCESS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.2. ANDROLOGY SOLUTIONS

7.2.1. INTRODUCTION

7.2.2. ANDROLOGY SOLUTIONS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.2.3. ANDROLOGY SOLUTIONS RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.3. ASKA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

7.3.1. INTRODUCTION

7.3.2. ASKA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.3.3. ASKA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.4. BAYER AG

7.4.1. INTRODUCTION

7.4.2. BAYER AG PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.4.3. BAYER AG RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.5. BRISTOL-MAYERS SQUIBB CO.

7.5.1. INTRODUCTION

7.5.2. BRISTOL-MAYERS SQUIBB CO.. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.5.3. BRISTOL-MAYERS SQUIBB CO.RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.6. CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD.

7.6.1. INTRODUCTION

7.6.2. CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.6.3. CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD. RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.7. CHURCH & DWIGHT COMPANY INC.

7.7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.7.2. CHURCH & DWIGHT COMPANY INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.7.3. CHURCH & DWIGHT COMPANY INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.8. COOK MEDICAL INC.

7.8.1. INTRODUCTION

7.8.2. COOK MEDICAL INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.8.3. COOK MEDICAL INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.9. COOPER SURGICAL INC.

7.9.1. INTRODUCTION

7.9.2. COOPER SURGICAL INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.9.3. COOPER SURGICAL INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.10. CORDEX PHARMA, INC.

7.10.1. INTRODUCTION

7.10.2. CORDEX PHARMA, INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.10.3. CORDEX PHARMA, INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.11. ELI LILLY & CO.

7.11.1. INTRODUCTION

7.11.2. ELI LILLY & CO. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.11.3. ELI LILLY & CO. RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.12. EMD SERONO, INC.

7.12.1. INTRODUCTION

7.12.2. EMD SERONO, INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.12.3. EMD SERONO, INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES

