Nata De Coco Industry Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.6% During 2016 to 2022

Nata De Coco Market Analysis- Product Category (Juice Drink), Application (Food and Beverages) Packaging, Distribution Channel and Region - Forecast to 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report (HCRR) on Global Nata De Coco Market which is estimated to grow more than 5.6% after 2022

Market Overview

Nata de coco is an organic food product made from coconut milk, coconut water, sugar and acetic acid. Nata de coco has high fiber content and it is a low fat mixture which is free from cholesterol. Nata de coco is produced from fermentation of coconut water and it is originated in Philippines in 1973. Nata de coco has been considered to be a healthy food due to nutritional value as it has a lot of fiber to help in digestion and it gives less calories compared to other desserts in the same amount. It is also used as an ingredient in coconut cakes, soft drinks, fruit salad, ice creams and yogurts. Increasing application of nata de coco in cosmetic products has boosted the demand and it will change the market dynamics in upcoming years.

Market Forecast

The nata de coco market is mainly driven by increasing consumption of jelly, jelly drinks and puddings made from nata de coco. Growing popularity of health benefits of nata de coco has boosted the market growth in developing countries. Increasing application of nata de coco in cosmetic products and pharmaceutical products is influencing the demand of nata de coco from last few years. Growing awareness about weight management food products and natural healthy drinks is helping key players to introduce more products made from nata de coco which will create huge demand for nata de coco in upcoming years.

These factors will play a key role in the growth of nata de coco market at the CAGR of 5.6% during 2016-2022.

Competitive Analysis-

The Major Key Players in Nata De Coco Market are

• Nata De Coco Manufacturing Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

• Happy Alliance (M) Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

• Schmecken Agro Food Products (India )

• Hainan Yeguo Foods Co., Ltd. (China)

• Siva foods (India)

• Shireli Manufacturing (Philippines)

• HTK Foods (Viet Nam)

Downstream Analysis-

Nata de coco is majorly used for food and beverage application. It is used to produce natural jellies, pudding, jelly drinks, juice drinks and dessert. In many countries nata de coco is used as a primary ingredient in many dishes which helps to increase texture and flavor of dish. Nata de coco is also used to make bio-cellulose facial mask which has ability to absorb several time more moisture and liquid content than conventional non-woven mask. In Philippines, the nata de coco is used to do dressing of wounds especially burn and trauma wounds which has created new opportunities for key manufactures to develop new pharmaceutical products using nata de coco.

Regional Analysis

The Global Nata De Coco Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these Asia Pacific region has the major market share followed by Europe. Rising production of coconut based products in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia is driving the nata de coco market growth in Asia Pacific region. Rising popularity of desserts and pudding made from nata de coco is playing the key role in increasing demand of nata de coco in Europe and Middle East countries.

Market Segmentation-

Global Nata De Coco Market is segmented by product category, application, packaging, distribution channel and region.

