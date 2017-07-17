Global Women Health Therapeutics Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Women Health Therapeutics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Health Therapeutics Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Women Health Therapeutics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

Global women health therapeutics market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 4.4% during the forecasted period 2016-2022. In the healthcare industry, women health therapeutics market is a booming segment as every woman has to deal with some kind of gynecological disorder at some point of their lifetime. While most of the gynecological diseases can be cured with proper treatment but in certain cases they can prove fatal unless diagnosed at the right time. In present times, women health therapeutics market has notable pipeline of promising molecules at several stages of clinical development. Some of such molecules are AZD4901, romosozumab (AMG785), abaloparatide, elagolix, ASP1707, vaginorm and teriparatide. The global women health therapeutics market has witnessed phenomenal growth in the last decade owing to the rising awareness among women and physicians about the health issues related to the female gender. Along with it, large number of pharmaceutical companies entering the market has substantially supported the market. Rise in cases of infertility and increasing incidences of chronic disorders among women are seen as the key forces driving the growth of the global market. According to WHO, infertility in women is ranked as the 5th highest serious disability worldwide owing to which rise in need for infertility therapeutics can be seen in present times. Numerous facts and stats support the high infertility rate at global level. According to CDC, around 11.9% of women have ever received any kind of infertility services in their lifetime.

However, patent expiry of blockbuster drugs is expected to pose challenge in the growth of the global women health therapeutics market. Some of such blockbusters whose patent has expired or soon to be expired are the Premarin family, Mirena, Actonel, Forteo, Boniva, Gonal-F. While the launch of novel molecules such as Odanacatib and Elagolix in the late stage pipeline is expected to drive the market in the coming years. Furthermore, supportive government initiatives coupled with improving healthcare infrastructure in developing economies are projected to create significant growth opportunities for the global market.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1509673-global-women-health-therapeutics-market-research-and-analysis-2015-2022

Geographical Insights

Global women health therapeutics market can be bifurcated geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Amongst them, North America and Europe held the largest market share in the global market owing to the growing focus towards women health and increasing elderly population. High prevalence of chronic disorders such as breast cancer in the U.S. has further boosted the growth of the women health therapeutics market in North America. In 2017, approx. 40,610 women are expected to die owing to breast cancer in the U.S. Within the country, death rates due to breast cancer in women are higher in comparison to other cancer types besides lung cancer. The rapidly developing economies of Asia Pacific are projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecasted period. The growth in the APAC market is backed by the growing awareness about the diversified treatment options for women health issues coupled with the rising prevalence of urological disorders within the regional countries. Along with it, efforts by government to increase the awareness about women’s health and changing lifestyle has also played a vital role in the growth of the Asia Pacific women health therapeutics market.

The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, gap analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Competitive Insights

The key players of Women Health Therapeutics market include Novartis International AG, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Novo Nordisk A/S. Product launch, merger & acquisition and partnerships are some of the key strategies adopted by the market players and sustain and capture the major market share in the women health therapeutics market. On November 2015, Pfizer Inc. and Allergan PLC entered into a definitive agreement. As per the CEO of Pfizer, the proposed combination of Allergan and Pfizer will create a leading global pharmaceutical company with the strength to research discover as well as deliver more therapies and medicines to more people across the globe. The addition of the Allergan’s Women health and anti-infectives portfolio will attribute significantly towards the established business of Pfizer.

Market Segmentation:

o WOMEN HEALTH THERAPEUTICS MARKET BY HEALTH DISORDERS

 MENOPAUSE

 ENDOMETRIOSIS

 POSTMENOPAUSAL OSTEOPOROSIS

 BREAST CANCER

 POLYCYSTIC OVARY SYNDROME

 INFERTILITY

 GYNECOLOGICAL CANCER

 OTHER DISORDERS

Report covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of global Women Health Therapeutics market

• In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Women Health Therapeutics market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global Women Health Therapeutics market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of researched revenues

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1509673-global-women-health-therapeutics-market-research-and-analysis-2015-2022

Table of Content

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

2.4. PATENT ANALYSIS

....

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

7.1.1. INTRODUCTION

7.1.2. ABBOTT LABORATORIES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.1.3. ABBOTT LABORATORIES RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.2. AMGEN, INC.

7.2.1. INTRODUCTION

7.2.2. AMGEN, INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.2.3. AMGEN, INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.3. ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

7.3.1. INTRODUCTION

7.3.2. ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.3.3. ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.4. BAYER AG

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1509673

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



