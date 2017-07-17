Laser Therapy Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.2 % from 2016 to 2023

Laser Therapy Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2023

Laser therapy market information: by type (diode laser, solid state laser, gas lasers, others) by applications - Global Forecast to 2023

Major key Players include Angiodynamics, Inc.,Syneron Candela,Biolase Inc.,Photomedex, Inc.,Lumenis Ltd.,Bausch & Lomb Holdings, Inc.,IRIDEX Corp.,Spectranetics Corporation ” — Market Research Future

Laser therapy market poised to grow due to product development of high precision and advanced products, at a CAGR of 12.2 %.

The laser therapy market is chiefly driven by product development and the fall in prices of raw materials and components such as diodes. The diode lasers are dominating the market due to their versatility of use in a plethora of medical instruments. The solid-state laser segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR due to its vast applications in dermatology and aesthetics treatments such as tattoo removal, skin treatment etc. The dermatology segment held the largest market share followed by the ophthalmology segment. Solid-state and diode lasers sales are being driven by hair and tattoo removal procedures while Excimer laser is witnessing growth due to laser-based vision correction procedures. Lumenis is one of the world's largest medical laser company, operating in the surgery, cosmetic and ophthalmic applications. It launched its new Moses Holmium technology Urological application in 2017. The system optimizes laser energy transmission to increase stone ablation volume and uses unique pulse modulation to reduce stone retropulsion and migration.

Another technology is multipoint laser direction systems for tissue ablation in diseases such as cancers. The system uses two or more lasers directed and converging at a single point to selectively destroy the underlying tissue. The AcuPulse DUOCO2 system has achieved an excellent cure rate compared with chemotherapy. LISALaser USA is another company to watch for as it collaborated with Intuitive Surgical to integrate its RevoLix 3000mw green laser system into the da Vinci surgical robotic surgery system.

Key players of Global Laser Therapy Market:

• Angiodynamics, Inc.,

• Syneron Candela,

• Biolase Inc.,

• Photomedex, Inc.,

• Lumenis Ltd.,

• Bausch & Lomb Holdings, Inc.,

• IRIDEX Corp.,

• Spectranetics Corporation,

• Cutera,

• Alma Lasers,

• Iridex Corp.

• others.

Segmentation:

The global laser therapy market is segmented on the basis of type and applications.

Segmentation Based on type, the market has been segmented as diode laser, solid state laser, gas lasers, dye lasers, and others.

Segmentation Based on applications, the market has been segmented as urology (kidney stones, tissue ablation), dermatology and aesthetics (skin resurfacing, pigment removal, hair removal), gynecology, dentistry, medical imaging, oncology and others.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.2.2.1 Assumptions

1.2.2.2 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research:

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4. Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porters Five Forces Model

4.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

4.4 Pricing Analysis

4.5 Investment Opportunity Analysis

4.6 Merger And Acquisition Landscape

Continue…………

