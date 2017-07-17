Global Diphtheria Treatment Market: Drivers, Challenges & Trends – Market Research Future

Diphtheria Treatment Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2023

Diphtheria treatment market by product type (Tetanus immune globulin, Tetanus toxoid, Tetanus-diphtheria) by treatment by end users - Global Forecast to 2023

Major key Players include Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited,Bharat Pharmaceuticals, GSK,Sanofi-Pasteur,Merck & Co.,Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, Serum Institute of India” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

Diphtheria treatment market poised to grow due to product development of low cost and quality products, at a CAGR of 3.2 %.

A vaccine contains a biological preparation of a weakened or killed microbial agent, its toxins or its surface proteins, which provides active acquired immunity against the disease caused by the microbe. Vaccination stimulates and train the body immunity to recognize and destroy the microbial threat in any future encounters. There has been increasing product development such as prefilled syringes for direct use. Thus market partnerships with medical device companies is a good strategy. Another development has been the substitution of adjuvants in the vaccine preparation. Partnerships with academics and research organizations is another strategy worth exploring especially for new players.

The market for vaccines in Middle East and Africa presents immense potential. The market driving factors are unmet needs for vaccination, policies of national governments and international bodies such as World Health Organization (WHO) which provide huge funding and international aid, increasing funds from philanthropy organizations such as Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, expansion of national immunization schedule of many countries, growing awareness, growth of low cost vaccine manufacturing especially in developing countries, the entry of China in the vaccine market etc.

Key players of Global Diphtheria treatment Market:

• Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited,

• Bharat Pharmaceuticals,

• GSK,

• Sanofi-Pasteur,

• Merck & Co.,

• Shanghai Institute of Biological Products,

• Wuhan Institute of Biological Products,

• Serum Institute of India,

• Wyeth,

• Chiron Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd.

• others.

The market constraints include falling profitability of vaccine manufacture, side effects associated with vaccines such as type A immune reaction and allergies, variability of efficacy of vaccines. Financial restraints such as falling returns on investment and the resultant exit of a number of players from vaccine manufacture will affect the future growth of vaccines.

However the development of capacity and capabilities of diphtheria vaccine and biological research companies in nations such as India will drive the future market. For example, Indian biopharmaceutical companies such as serum institute of India, Bharat pharmaceuticals etc. are catering to the global market due to their low cost and quality products. The entry of China in the vaccine market is expected to further sharpen the competition in the vaccine segment. However an opposite effect is being witnessed in the developed regions market. Many players have pulled out of the vaccine segment in the developed regions due to falling profitability and low returns on investment in the segment. Thus, the developing regions are estimated to emerge as the largest markets in the near future.

Segmentation:

The global diphtheria treatment market is segmented on the basis of product type and end users.

Segmentation Based on product type, the market has been segmented as Tetanus Immune Globulin (TIG), Tetanus Toxoid (TT), Tetanus-diphtheria (Td), Diphtheria Toxoid and Pertussis (DTaP).

Segmentation Based on the treatment, the market has been segmented as antitoxin, antibiotics, macrolides and others.

Segmentation Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, academics and research, and others.

