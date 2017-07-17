Point of Care Technology Market 2017 Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry

Point of Care Technology Market by Product Type (Glucose Testing, Cardiac Markers, Hb1Ac Testing, Coagulation), by Instrument, by End User - Forecast to 2027

Major key Players include Abbott Laboratories,Johnson & Johnson,Techno Medica,Roche Diagnostics Limited,Siemens AG,Alere Inc.,Instrumentation Laboratory,PTS Diagnostics” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scenario

Globally the market for point of care technology POCT is increasing rapidly mainly due to increasing growth in developing technology in healthcare industry. The factors that influence the growth of Point of Care Technology market; development in diagnostics, patients suffering from disease such as diabetes, increasing growth in medical technology, uses of point of care technology in wide range and others.

Key Players

- Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.),

- Johnson & Johnson (U.S.),

- Techno Medica (Japan),

- Roche Diagnostics Limited (Switzerland),

- Siemens AG (Germany),

- Alere Inc. (U.S.),

- Instrumentation Laboratory (U.S.),

- PTS Diagnostics (U.S.),

- Nova Biomedical (U.S.),

- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.)

- Becton,Dickinson and Company (U.S.),

- Mizuho (japan),

- Quidel (U.S),

- Meridian Bioscience (U.S)

Study Objectives of Point of Care Technology

- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Point of Care Technology market

- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

- To Analyze the Point of Care Technology market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analyses etc.

- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia, and Middle East & Africa.

- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by product type, by instrument, by end users and its sub-segments.

- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Point of Care Technology market

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Point of Care Technology Market Research Report - Forecast to 2027”

Segments

On basis of product type include Glucose Testing, Cardiac Markers, Hb1Ac Testing, Coagulation, Fertility, Infectious Diseases, Primary Acre Systems, Hematology, Blood Gas Electrolytes, Decentralized Clinical Chemistry, Feces and others.

Whereas by instrument includes blood glucose meter, nerve conduction study device and others.

On basis of end users; Clinics, Hospital, Home care, Ambulatory Care, Laboratory and others.

The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2027 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

