Frozen Fruits Market Share, Growth, Key Players and CAGR of 1.86% Foresight to 2022

Global Frozen Fruits Market - by Type (Melons) Form (Whole, Puree), Packaging (<10 Kgs), Application (Fruit- Whole Fruits) and Region - Forecast to 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market research future published a Cooked Research Report (CRR) on the Global Frozen Fruits Market has been estimated to grow over 1.86% post 2027

Market Overview:

Globally, the market for frozen fruits has been increasing due to changing consumption patterns and growing demand for new ingredients and flavors. Improved consumer’s preference towards convenience foods is driving the market for frozen fruits. Hence, the global market for frozen fruits has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach 40.98 million tons by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.86% from 2016 to 2027.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in Frozen Fruitsare Dole (U.S.), Ardo NV (Belgium), HJ Heinz (US), Simplot Australia PTY Ltd (Australia), General Mills (U.S.), Findus Sverige AB, (Sweden), Pinnacle Foods Corp. (US), and Bonduelle Group (France).

Intended Audience

• Frozen Fruit manufacturers

• Cold Logistics companies

• Reefer companies

• Retailers, wholesalers

• E-commerce companies

• Traders, Importers and exporters

Market Research Analysis:

• Increase in demand for confectionery, bakery and dairy products specifically in berries will drive demand for kiwi and apricots among the frozen fruit segments

• Volume wise market size will continue to be higher under APAC region with more than 60% share. With rise in disposable incomes in India and China and growing demand for healthy foods will drive higher demand for frozen fruits

