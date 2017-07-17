Merck Foundation commits to long term partnership with Government of Tanzania

H.E. Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan (right) and Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation (left)

•Merck Foundation commits to build healthcare capacity and improve access to innovative and equitable healthcare solutions in Tanzania

DAR-ES-SALAAM, TANZANIA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the high-level meeting between Her Excellency Vice President, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan and Dr. Rasha Kelej, the CEO of Merck Foundation, Merck Foundation commits to a long term partnership with the Government of Tanzania to build healthcare capacity and improve access to innovative and equitable healthcare solutions across the country as part of their CSR programs across Africa.

Merck Foundation will focus on providing one year and two years Surgical and Paediatric oncology fellowship program in India, Europe and the University of Nairobi for Tanzanian doctors to improve the cancer care in the country. They will also focus on empowering infertile women through access to information, awareness, health, change of mind set and economic empowerment across the country through their ‘Merck more than a Mother’ campaign. “The prevalence of infertility is so high in Africa, one every four couple in reproductive age suffers from infertility and yet around 85% of those cases are due to untreated infectious disease which can be prevented, hence raising awareness about prevention through local media and social media is very critical”, Rasha Kelej said.

“Raising awareness about male infertility as infertility affects women and men equally and yet women are the one who been solely blamed, discriminated and mistreated in their communities. The campaign will address this topic and encourage men to discuss openly their infertility and share the journey of infertility diagnosis and treatment with their wives”, Kelej added.

Her Excellency Vice President, Samia Suluhu Hassan commended the role Merck Foundation plays in healthcare capacity building in Africa and welcomes them to Tanzania. She added: “Tanzania welcomes Merck Foundation to the country, we are happy to partner with such reputable and serious organization top empower women and you, healthcare and science. I will personally work with you to empower these underprivileged women socially and economically across Tanzania and the rest of the world to create a culture shift needed to respect and appreciate women as productive members of society whether they are mothers or not.”

To know more about Merck Foundation programs and their training and fellowship opportunities, please visit their website www.merck-foundation.com and www.merckmorethanamother.com