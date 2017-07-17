Missing: Pro Bono Attorney For Class Action Lawsuit In Miskitu-Nicaragua Case
IIn 1957, The Somoza Govt.killed my Brothers and Uncles. In 1960, I had a 3-day leave or death option. I left my beloved-Mosquitia thinking I'd be of better service alive. Ever since-I've Sought sovereignty and the international right of self-determination of Mosquitia
Hon.Judge.Tigar in U S District Court-NOR-CA-Orders-Rev.Josephenie E-secure counsel before going forward-class action claims against both President & Nicaragua.
San Francisco, July 17, 2017 - The Honorable Judge Jon S. Tigar who is presiding in United States District Court in Northern California case of Robertson vs. Nicaragua dismissing a portion of the lawsuit pending the plaintiffs securing counsel. The Court has ordered the Miskitu government in exile to secure counsel before going forward with their class action claims against the Republic of Nicaragua, et al.
The plaintiffs have satisfactory pursued and self-represented themselves in this lawsuit for the last five months without the ability to secure counsel which now is both essential and crucial for the Miskitu peoples to proceed with their complaint with less than a week to be in compliance with Judge Tigar’s order issued on June 26th, 2017.
The United States District Court has jurisdiction pursuant to the exception that comes from the 2013 United States Supreme Court decision in Kiobel v Royal Dutch Petroleum Co, saying it was presumed not to cover foreign conduct unless the claims sufficiently “touch and concern” the US. If the person or plaintiffs are in the USA then the USA is "touched and concerned" and they can file international claims against a foreign nation.
The Miskitu nation is seeking a team player lawyer with the federal credentials to properly represent the indigenous peoples of the Miskitu territories as well as those Miskitu descendants that now live in the United States and welcome all inquiries. If you are a lawyer and meet the criteria mentioned in this press release please feel free to contact our Miskitu representative at your earliest convenience.
If anyone is interested in helping the Miskitu people with this federal complaint, or recommend a lawyer who will volunteer their services please contact the Miskitu Government in Exile on their website at http://www.miskitunation.org or please contact Ercell Fleurima-510-868-0658 at ercell@miskitunation.org.
Ercell Valcina Monic Hendy Rima Fleurima Tawaska
ww.miskitunation.org
510-410-1144 or 510-868-0658 or 530-313-3118
Miskitu Nation Under Siege