Change Expert John Spenker to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Change, in its simplest form, is the act of moving from a current state, through a transitional state, to a future state. Many of us fear change, but change is inevitable. We can either wait for change to happen and react to it or we can utilize change as a tool.

According to John Spenker, change is not a thing that has to be managed but rather an energy source. Spenker is the author of Pivot Your Perspective: Your Change Journey.

“I want this book to be a tool for anyone seeking to reconnect with themselves,” says Spenker. “For anyone who feels frustrated or empty and has a hunger for more, this is a book they can go back to time and time again.”

John Spenker has spent the last 15 years as a catalyst for change through his practice Synergistic Coaching & Consulting, where he specializes in change management for organizations, teams and individuals. He says he wrote Pivot Your Perspective to help readers say yes to change and open doors to possibility, potential and purpose. By understanding of the pendulum of change we can live the exceptional life we are meant to live.

“This book is not a 10-step program where everything comes together perfectly,” says Spenker. “This is about understanding change, realizing your active participation within it, and recognizing what we gain from the experience of striving for our goals.”

To Spenker, change is the propulsion of our life's journey. A change framework helps us to make informed choices. Each and every experience we create for ourselves is an opportunity to learn, and learning is an essential part of the change propulsion framework. When we deeply understand our values and belief systems, we can consciously move forward within the change framework.

“It is essential to have a deep, personal understanding of our own personal bias to change – is it friend or foe?” says Spenker. “This is about becoming the best observer of yourself you can.”

CUTV News Radio will feature John Spenker in a seven-part interview series hosted by Jim Masters every other Wednesday from July 19th to October 11th. All shows are at 3pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on John Spenker, visit http://www.spenker.com.

