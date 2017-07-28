Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Diagnosed Puget Sound Navy Shipyard Worker With Mesothelioma To Call About The Nation's Top Compensation Results Lawyers

The mesothelioma attorneys we recommend know US Navy Shipyards, they understand exactly how a shipyard worker, a Navy Veteran or a contractor working at a shipyard could have been exposed to asbestos” — Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a current or former shipyard worker or Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma to call us at 800-714-0303 if their primary exposure to asbestos occurred at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington.

"While most PSNS workers with mesothelioma are probably still in Western Washington, navy sailors who worked alongside the shipyard workers could be literally in almost any US State. Most importantly we want a shipyard worker or Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma to have on the spot access to some of the nation's most skilled, experienced and capable mesothelioma attorneys who do get the best possible financial compensation results for their clients. A shipyard worker or Navy Veteran with mesothelioma because of exposure to asbestos at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard should get the best possible mesothelioma compensation settlement and we will do everything possible to make certain this happens via the attorneys we suggest." http://Washington.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

What makes the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard so unique is its workers can refuel a nuclear powered aircraft carrier or a nuclear submarine and they can retrofit or repair almost any type of US Navy surface ship. The PSNS workers are so highly prized it is not uncommon for them to assist on ship repairs in Hawaii, San Diego and or Guam.

"The mesothelioma attorneys we recommend know US Navy Shipyards, they understand exactly how a shipyard worker, a Navy Veteran or a contractor working at a shipyard could have been exposed to asbestos and they will go the extra mile to make certain a person like this receives the very best financial compensation as we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303." http://Washington.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about the Puget Sound Navy Shipyard (PSNS) please visit their website:http://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/PSNS-IMF/Welcome/.



The Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their services are available statewide in every community in Washington including Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, Everett, Vancouver, Yakima, Bellingham, Bremerton, Moses Lake, Olympia, Mount Vernon, Wenatchee, the Tri Cities, etc.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Washington the Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this treatment facility. The Center believes this treatment facility for mesothelioma to be one of the best in the nation.

* Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the UW Medical Center called the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, in Seattle, Washington: http://www.uwmedicine.org/services/cancer-care



High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Washington State include Veterans of the US Navy, hydro-electric power plant workers, shipyard workers, nuclear power plant workers, oil refinery workers, pulp and paper mill workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.http://Washington.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html