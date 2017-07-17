PCG Research Report Finds That Video Marketing Presents Massive Opportunity for Auto Dealerships
22-Page Report Summarizes Market Potential and Provides In-Depth Evaluation of Flick Fusion's Smart Flicks Video Marketing PlatformURBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flick Fusion today announced that PCG Research, a premier product research provider for retail automotive companies, released an in-depth evaluation of Flick Fusion's Smart Flicks video marketing platform. The 22-page report concludes that video marketing presents a 'massive opportunity' for auto dealerships as the popularity and consumption of videos by car shoppers rise.
"If your dealership is considering a video marketing solution, or if you are a reseller and your dealers are asking for videos, this report will answer all of your questions about what a video marketing solution can do and whether Smart Flicks is right for you," said Tim James, COO of Flick Fusion.
The report offers a detailed explanation of how Smart Flicks works and where to get it. It includes a sample case study of how a dealership has used videos to increase business, shares insight and opinions of resellers and gives an in-depth review of Smart Flicks' reporting tools.
The report also summarizes best practices for how auto dealerships can best utilize a video library, and makes recommendations for marketing, service, sales, and general branding.
Additionally, a complete list of Smart Flick's video marketing platform components is provided along with summaries of each. Flick Fusion designed Smart Flicks so it would be easy for dealers to start with the basics, such as inventory videos, then add different components as they grow comfortable with scaling up their video marketing campaigns and trying new strategies.
Components reviewed in the report include:
• Automated inventory stitched videos
• Full motion video
• Personalized walk arounds
• Vid2Pic
• Live Video Upload (LVU)
• Vidmail (video emails)
• Vidmagnet (SEO tool)
• Geo-targeting tool
• Retargeting tool
• Video equity offers
• Facebook app
• New model test-drive videos
• Human voiceover videos
• InstaVid
PCG Research provides comprehensive product research for the automotive community. The PCG Research evaluation of Smart Flicks is available free to auto dealerships and resellers including chat companies, website developers, email marketing agencies, lot service providers, video production companies and more.
For more information and to download the report, visit http://flickfusion.com/case-study-pcg-research-smart-flicks/
About Flick Fusion
Flick Fusion offers a full-solution video hosting, marketing and distribution platform to automotive and other inventory-based industries. The platform delivers automated, integrated and rule/behavior-based, including geo-targeted, video content in real-time, across multiple touchpoints and throughout the entire purchase cycle.
Flick Fusion makes it easy for dealers to create desktop and mobile-friendly vehicle inventory videos, video email and customer engagement videos such as testimonials, service department overviews and more. Videos are proven to capture more buyers' attention, advance organic SEO rankings, generate leads and increase conversion rates. The Flick Fusion system builds emotional value and customer loyalty for more than 5,000 auto dealerships through a network of 80 to 100 resellers.
Holly Forsberg
Carter West Public Relations
602-680-8960
