Fair use, attribution guidelines for technology companies developed by Chicago’s Smart PR Communications

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, U.S., July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart PR Communications, one of the leading strategic marketing consultants for technical companies in the Chicago area, just updated a set of editorial guidelines for republishing and reviewing content in today’s digital environment.

SPRC principal Jeanna Van Rensselar said, “The revised guidelines reflect the continuing evolution of what is generally considered fair use. In many cases, finding the original source of graphics, in particular, is almost impossible. There is a middle ground between the standard of express written permission and what is trending toward a Wild West with no permissions and no attributions. We hope this will at least start a conversation.” The guidelines address 4 areas:

1. Text: what needs to be attributed and how it should be attributed.

2. Graphics: fair use and correct attribution.

3. 3rd party review: which materials need to be reviewed by channel partners and the best procedure.

4. Google considerations: avoiding penalties.

SPRC generates a significant amount of content for clients. Since most of their clients are technology and scientific organizations, they rely heavily on digital source materials with an author that is usually difficult or impossible to find. Another complicating factor is determining the original source; although newer Google tools such as image search are making that easier.

In addition, much of the material SPRC generates for clients is republished online—often without attribution. “We frequently run into our own original content when we are researching online,” Van Rensselar said. “I don’t care if someone republishes our material without our permission; I encourage it as long as it is reproduced accurately, attributed, and used in a context that is not detrimental to our business. But not everyone feels that way.”

Van Rensselar added that anyone who wants to adopt their attribution-review guidelines is free to do so as long as they refer to it as the SPRC Fair Use, Attribution Guidelines. The full document is available for review and republish on Smart PR Communications’ Blog https://www.smartprcommunications.com/blog-1

