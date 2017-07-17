GroGenesis Announces First Shipments of AgraBurst PRO to GroGenesis Caribbean Solutions, Inc.

Proprietary Organic Agricultural Input Shipped to Barbados Ministry of Agriculture

GroGenesis, Inc. (OTCQB:GROG)

July 17, 2017

SIOUX - GroGenesis, Inc. (OTCQB: GROG) (the "Company"), a global sustainable solutions company and producer of AgraBurst PRO™, an organic, non-GMO nano-surfactant for farmers, fertilizer manufacturers and commercial lawn and turf companies, announced today the first shipments of AgraBurst PRO to Genesis Caribbean Solutions, Inc., the exclusive distributor of GroGenesis Inc's proprietary AgraBurst PRO™ in Cuba and the Caribbean. The initial shipments are to the Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (BADMC). The Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation was established in 1993 as a Statutory Organization of the Barbados Ministry of Agriculture with the mission to develop agriculture through innovative technological applications, technical and marketing research, and create opportunities for investment in sustainable agricultural enterprises.

AgraBurst PRO™ is a proprietary, all-natural, non-GMO agricultural input which improves the ability of the plant (ie. crops, turf/grasses, trees and grape vines) to efficiently access applied nutrients incorporated in fertilizers, resulting in less fertilizer required, improved water retention in the soil (thereby increasing drought tolerance) and increasing yields and farmer's income. By optimizing the plant's uptake of applied pest and weed controls and fertilizers, food producers and groundskeepers can minimize other input costs, reduce the health risk to workers and, in the case of crops, produce healthy food for consumers. AgraBurst PRO™ is formulated for organic and non-GMO producers and those food growers seeking to convert to non-GMO and organic food production. AgraBurst PRO™ also provides turf maintenance companies servicing homeowners, resorts, parks and golf courses with an organic input to improve the health and appearance of lawns and landscapes.

Ernesto Reyes, Director of GroGenesis Caribbean Solutions, Inc., said, "After field testing on okra and sugarcane was conducted to confirm AgraBurst PRO's impressive increases on crop yield and the positive organic effects on the health of the soil, BADMC ordered product to distribute to Barbadian farmers. We look forward to expanding field testing with BADMC to include additional crops to build a long term relationship with the Barbados agricultural industry."

Shawn Prestie, Director of GroGenesis Caribbean Solutions, Inc., added, "Farmers can benefit from increased yields and, therefore, increased net income, while adopting healthy farming practices through the use of this 100% organic input. At GroGenesis Caribbean, we are honored to be a part of Barbados' commitment to its sustainable agriculture initiatives. We will be exhibiting AgraBurst PRO at the Havana International Fair (FIHAV) this November to further develop AgraBurst PRO's position in the sustainable agriculture marketplace throughout the Caribbean."

Mr. Richard Kamolvathin, President and CEO of GroGenesis, Inc., said, "With these orders from Barbados, GroGenesis has transitioned from a pre-revenue company with a new product to a revenue producing growth company with operating cash flow. This fiscal quarter ending August 30 will be the first quarter to report revenue.

"We have been working diligently in conducting the requisite field tests in a number of countries to validate the significant yield increases documented. Now we are working towards obtaining more orders from our distribution network, in addition to expanding that network to include additional countries."

Kamolvathin concluded, "Shareholders can now look forward to more frequent communications from management regarding our corporate progress."

About FIHAV Trade Show in Havana

The Havana International Fair (FIHAV) will be held from October 30-November 3 at the ExpoCuba fairground. FIHAV is a well-attended trade show for Cuba and the Caribbean with many attendees from Central and South America. All sectors of the Cuban economy participate in the international trade exhibition, the networking for commercial contacts of exhibitors and visitors and updating attendees on the latest innovations. More than 150,000 visitors come to FIHAV to visit over 4500 national and foreign exhibits and develop trade and business relationships.

About GroGenesis, Inc.

Headquartered in the heart of the US Farm Belt, Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based GroGenesis is an agricultural services enterprise offering food producers and turf management companies a revolutionary, proprietary, all-natural, non-GMO nano-surfactant which enhances soil and crop health and reduces the health risk to farm workers due to its non-toxic properties. GroGenesis' flagship product, AgraBurst PRO™, is an all-natural, organic, non-GMO agricultural input which enhances the ability of the plant to more efficiently use the added nutrients incorporated in fertilizers, which results in less fertilizer required. The application of AgraBurst PRO™ can begin the process of improving the health of the soil while minimizing the use of conventional chemical agricultural inputs. AgraBurst PRO™ provides turf maintenance companies which service homeowners, resorts, municipal parks and golf courses with an organic input which improves the health and appearance of lawns and landscapes and reduces harmful water runoff. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.GroGenesis.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.