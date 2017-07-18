Best Budget-Friendly Student Desktops for K-12 Schools Rolled Out by Ace Computers

Ace CEO John Samborski

Ace Computers just introduced a line of quality, cost-conscious desktops and mobile devices designed to meet the needs of K-12 students and educators.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, U.S., July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Computers and affiliate Ace Technology Partners, both leading technology providers for schools in the U.S., just introduced a line of quality, cost-conscious desktops and mobile devices designed to meet the needs of K-12 students and educators.

Ace Computers has been working with some of the largest school districts in the U.S. for more than 30 years—supplying a range of technology designed to provide years of uninterrupted service and, in the case of desktops, scale to meet the expanding needs of each school’s environment.

While Ace Computers is widely acknowledged for K-12 desktop expertise, the company has added laptops, tablets, and associated technology in recent years.

Ace Computers CEO John Samborski said, “Although schools are gradually making the shift toward mobile technology, educators on the front lines know that there are many functions that a desktop will perform better than a laptop or tablet and also design aspects that still make desktops the logical choice. High schools are offering more and more video editing and engineering-related classes. For these applications in particular, desktops are the only devices that make sense."

Samborski went on to articulate a list of 10 advantages that desktops have over mobile devices in the classroom including:

1. Lower cost

2. More processing power

3. Greater functionality

4. Larger screen size

5. A full-sized keyboard

6. Can be upgraded

7. Easier and less expensive to repair

8. Sturdiness

9. Wired connectivity for smoother file transfer

10. Dedicated usage

“There is a misconception that the world is rapidly moving toward mobile, but anyone that looks at their website analytics, including schools, will see that the majority of users—about 3/4-- are still opting for desktops over mobile,” Samborski said.

Leading custom computer builder Ace Computers currently holds the following contracts: SEWP V, CCS-2, GSA, WSIPC, PEPPM, State of Wis., State of Ga. Custom technology reseller Ace Technology Partners is ISO 9001 Certified and currently holds the following contracts: NETCENTS 2, SEWP V, NASPO ValuePoint (formerly WSCA), and CMAS (Calif.).These companies comprise a Woman-Owned Small Business custom technology systems manufacturer and reseller for the public sector as well as the commercial sector. An industry leader since 1983, the company is a 2016 HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award finalist. In addition to some of the finest academic institutions in the U.S., long-term clients include the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense. In addition to our Greater Chicago headquarters, the company has locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Nevada. To contact the company, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900. Visit www.acecomputers.com/Slider-Vision.asp. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications;

630-363-8081; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com.

