Local RE/MAX Agent(s) Named Among “America’s Best”

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team is 2017 AMERICA'S BEST REAL ESTATE AGENTS

TEAM NUVISION – Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Earned Ranking for 2016 Home Sales

Our number one priority is to help our clients have the best possible experience when selling or buying a home” — Rudy L. Kusuma, Team Leader - TEAM NUVISION

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEAM NUVISION – Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team with RE/MAX Titanium is among the 2,506 RE/MAX agents and teams featured in the 2017 REAL Trends “America’s Best Real Estate Agents” survey. The agents included in the survey represent less than one percent of all real estate professionals in the United States.

“Our number one priority is to help our clients have the best possible experience when selling or buying a home,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, Team Leader of TEAM NUVISION. “Being recognized alongside so many hard working and dedicated real estate professionals is an accomplishment, and we’re honored to be named among ‘America’s Best’.”

The REAL Trends “America’s Best Real Estate Agents” survey ranks participating agents in the United States based on residential transaction sides and sales volume of the previous year. To qualify, an individual must have closed 50 transaction sides or $20 million in closed sales volume and a team must have closed 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume last year.

TEAM NUVISION – Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has more than 87 years of combined experience in the San Gabriel Valley Los Angeles County marketplace. This is the third year TEAM NUVISION – Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has been recognized among “America’s Best.”

Roughly 20% of all individual agents and team leaders featured in this year’s edition of the annual survey were members of the RE/MAX network. For the third straight year, RE/MAX qualified more agents than any other brand.