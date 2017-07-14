Issued by RE/MAX TITANIUM

Local RE/MAX Agent(s) Named Among “America’s Best”

TEAM NUVISION – Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Earned Ranking for 2016 Home Sales

Our number one priority is to help our clients have the best possible experience when selling or buying a home”
— Rudy L. Kusuma, Team Leader - TEAM NUVISION

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEAM NUVISION – Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team with RE/MAX Titanium is among the 2,506 RE/MAX agents and teams featured in the 2017 REAL Trends “America’s Best Real Estate Agents” survey. The agents included in the survey represent less than one percent of all real estate professionals in the United States.

“Our number one priority is to help our clients have the best possible experience when selling or buying a home,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, Team Leader of TEAM NUVISION. “Being recognized alongside so many hard working and dedicated real estate professionals is an accomplishment, and we’re honored to be named among ‘America’s Best’.”

The REAL Trends “America’s Best Real Estate Agents” survey ranks participating agents in the United States based on residential transaction sides and sales volume of the previous year. To qualify, an individual must have closed 50 transaction sides or $20 million in closed sales volume and a team must have closed 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume last year.

TEAM NUVISION – Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has more than 87 years of combined experience in the San Gabriel Valley Los Angeles County marketplace. This is the third year TEAM NUVISION – Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has been recognized among “America’s Best.”

Roughly 20% of all individual agents and team leaders featured in this year’s edition of the annual survey were members of the RE/MAX network. For the third straight year, RE/MAX qualified more agents than any other brand.

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

