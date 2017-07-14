Beauty Cosmetics Online Store Launch Revealed

Beauty and Cosmetics specialist Susan Adams has celebrated the launch of their new international online store.

CARDIFF, CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The site offers exceptional value for money on an extensive range of quality make-up, nail and skin care products.

Founder Susan Adams said “ our new online store is a great way to purchase quality cosmetics from the comfort of your own home. We do indeed endeavour to make your shopping experience simple and straight-forward.

New ranges will be added to the site regularly and our price reductions will mean you can buy twice as much!”

As an incentive to celebrate the websites launch, Beauty Express Store would like to offer customers a further 10% discount code to use on any product until 1st September 2017. Use the below code (3DFM_SEP_17) at checkout to claim your discount.